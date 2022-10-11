Kelce catches 4 TDs from Mahomes as KC Chiefs erase 17-0 deficit, beat Raiders on MNF

The Chiefs were sleep-walking in the first half of Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

But they woke up with a fury shortly after a controversial roughing the passer penalty against Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones.

The Chiefs proceeded to overcome a double-digit deficit behind tight end Travis Kelce’s four-touchdown night, and then held on to secured a 30-29 win over the Raiders.

Jones’ questionable penalty, which occurred after the defensive tackle forced a fumble on quarterback Derek Carr, appeared to be the catalyst behind the Chiefs’ win.

Before the infraction — which apparently was assessed because Jones fell with his full weight onto Carr as he sacked the Vegas signal-caller — the Chiefs were sluggish and trailed 17-7 after falling behind 17-0. The penalty extended the Raiders’ drive, which kicker Daniel Carlson finished with a 50-yard field goal.

The penalty assessed on Jones had Chiefs coach Andy Reid fuming on the sideline. Reid repeatedly attempted to get head referee Carl Cheffers’ attention about it for an explanation, even during the Chiefs’ subsequent possession.

At the end of the first half, which saw the Chiefs close the gap to 20-10, Reid went straight to Cheffers for a talk. Reid was demonstrative with his arms before heading to the locker room tunnel.

Whatever Reid said to the players in the locker room after the penalty worked because the Chiefs were a different team in the second half.

Kelce recorded touchdown catches on the Chiefs’ first two possessions, helping the home team roar back to take a 24-20 lead. The All-Pro tight end was a nightmare mismatch in the red zone for the Raiders, who couldn’t figure out how to keep Kelce out of the end zone.

Kelce finished the game with seven catches for 25 yards and four touchdowns — a Chiefs record for a tight end — on eight targets.

Kelce might have been quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ favorite target when the Chiefs got in close, but Mahomes did spread the ball around to nine receivers. Marquez Valdes-Scantling paced the receivers group with six catches for 90 yards on eight targets.

Mahomes, who entered the game averaging 318.3 yards passing in eight previous games against the Raiders, was 29 of 43 for 292 yards and four touchdowns — no interceptions — for a 117.6 passer rating.

Defensively, the Chiefs had too many mistakes and allowed multiple big plays. Wide receiver Devante Adams racked up 124 yards and two touchdown catches. Running back Josh Jacobs also gouged the Chiefs with 154 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries, while Carr finished 19 of 30 for 241 yards and two touchdowns.

Kansas City’s defense, though, came up big when it needed to and stuffed Jacobs’ 2-point conversion attempt, which would’ve given the Raiders a 31-30 lead late in the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs have won nine of the last 10 games against the Raiders and improve to 4-1 this season with the win.

Here’s what else stood out Monday night:

EARLY ONE-ON-ONE PROBLEMS

Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton found himself locked up against Raiders wide receiver Devante Adams early in the game and it didn’t work in Fenton’s favor.

On a fourth-and-1 situation in the first quarter, Carr executed a perfect play-action, faking the handoff before looking deep for Adams, who easily got behind Fenton and scored on a 58-yard touchdown.

The next series also didn’t go well for Fenton, who was flagged for pass interference on Adams down the right sideline. Two plays later, rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson found himself locked up in single coverage against Adams and committed pass interference in the end zone, setting up the ball at the 1-yard line. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs punched it in later for the touchdown.

Adams, a two-time All-Pro selection, is one of the NFL’s elite wide receivers and he finished the game with xx catches for xx yards and a touchdown on xx targets. And his last touchdown came on a xx-yard catch with rookies Watson and safety Bryan Cook in coverage.

The performance by the Raiders receiver showed how much the Chiefs’ cornerbacks group is missing 2022 first-round pick Trent McDuffie, who is eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 6.

HARDMAN MAKES PRESENCE FELT

After recording just two catches for 6 yards in the previous two games, Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman came back to produce a season-high xx yards receiving on xx catches on xx targets.

Hardman has been dealing with a heel injury this season and recently admitted he was limited on what he could do on the field. The fourth-year pro said earlier in the week that he was close to 100% healthy, and his game against the Raiders showed what has been missing.

TACKLES STRUGGLE

The Chiefs’ offensive line came off a Week 4 performance where they dominated the trenches. The next performance left plenty to be desired, though.

Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. struggled against Chandler Jones, while right tackle Andrew Wylie allowed Maxx Crosby to record two sacks.

Mahomes was hit six times in the game and sacked three times.

INJURIES

Defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton was carted to the locker room in the first quarter with a knee injury. The Chiefs quickly ruled him out of the game.

Defensive end Frank Clark dealt with an illness and was designated in the second half as questionable to return.

Cornerback Chris Lammons suffered a hip injury in the second half and was designated as questionable to return.

NOT SUITED UP

Kicker Harrison Butker (left ankle sprain), guard Trey Smith (pectoral), defensive end Mike Danna (calf), running back Ronald Jones, quarterback Shane Buechele, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh and defensive end Benton Whitley were inactive.

UP NEXT

The Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 action at Arrowhead Stadium.