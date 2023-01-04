Keke Palmer's Latest Maternity Look Included a Strapless Tiger Print Swimsuit

Pregnancy fashion, but make it tropical.

Keke Palmer is no stranger to serving absolute looks, from neon trench coats in the middle of summer to corsets and gloves and skirts (oh my!). So, it’s only natural that this iconic style would continue to shine through her maternity fashion choices — which is exactly what happened in her latest Instagram photo dump.

On Tuesday, the actress shared a roundup of photos detailing a recent trip that not only included replicable looks, but also a healthy dose of reflection. In the first slide, Palmer showed off her growing stomach while grinning in front of a leafy landscape in a strapless tiger print one-piece. Accessorizing only with a pair of brown-rimmed glasses, the Nope star opted for a makeup-free complexion in the snap and tied her braids into an effortless top knot.

Additional slides showed the star lounging pond-side in a simple white T-shirt and green-rimmed glasses as she fed a school of koi fish, and preparing to board a plane in a black romper alongside her boyfriend, Darius Jackson.

In the post's caption, Palmer wished followers a happy new year and opened up about how pregnancy has given her a fresh perspective on rest and relaxation. “I’m really proud of myself for resting this trip. I am antsy by nature. I love having a schedule, even on vacation,” Keke wrote. “I learned to at least schedule things leisurely so I have something to complete that’s on brand with the theme of the season. Which is, rest.”

She later continued, “This season I am going to learn how to really take it easy. How to go slow (or slower than I have which is speedy for the average ♍️💁🏾‍♀️- 🤣) because it definitely doesn’t mean my drive and passion will end, just transform and evolve through a different tool. How will channeling my skill through this pov make me sharper? The point is. Everything that’s going to come is already in motion. All I have to do is enjoy.”

