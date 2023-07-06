Keke Palmer's boyfriend receives backlash for criticizing her concert outfit

On Wednesday, Keke Palmer's boyfriend Darius Jackson sparked controversy by criticizing what she, a grown woman, decided to wear.

A clip circulating social media sees Usher serenading the Nope actress who plays into the performance, sings along and dances with the There Goes My Baby singer. Palmer is dressed to the nines for the concert at Usher's Las Vegas residency in a black bodysuit and sheer dress.

The clip eventually reached Jackson, Palmer's boyfriend and the father of her child, who commented on Twitter, seemingly shaming Palmer for the outfit. Jackson quote-tweeted the video with the caption, "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom."

It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom. https://t.co/qaQH6zWpkA — Darius Daulton (@dvulton) July 5, 2023

Since commenting on the video, Jackson has been slammed on social media by fans calling him "insecure" and "corny," but the fitness instructor has continued to double down on the remarks.

"We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is," Jackson wrote in a followup tweet. "This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."

Palmer has not publicly commented on the debate or responded to Jackson's tweets. Reps for Palmer did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Jackson and Palmer have been largely private when it comes to their relationship. During an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show in 2021, the former child star opened up about the difficulties of sharing photos of her relationship. "It became more difficult to hide," she told Hall. "We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I'm not gonna hide something that makes me happy." The photos were later deleted.

Palmer revealed her pregnancy during her SNL monologue but otherwise shares few photos of her boyfriend and son. Alongside the first photo of her newborn, Palmer explained, "I'm not hiding the world from my son, I'm hiding my son from the world."

