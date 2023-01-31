Keke Palmer Teases the 'Nice, Natural' Name She and Darius Jackson Picked for Their Baby Boy

Keke Palmer New York Film Critics Circle 2023 Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 04 Jan 2023

Keke Palmer is giving fans some hints about the name of her baby boy on the way.

Chatting on her podcast Baby, This is Keke Palmer on Tuesday, the Nope actress, 29, shared updates on her pregnancy and teased the name she and boyfriend Darius Jackson have decided on for their son.

"We're not saying the name, but the name for us - it gives American. It gives Black American storyline," Palmer said.

"We want it to just be like — we're not going for anything too unique. It's not about to be Stone and Sand. It's just like a nice natural [name]," the mom-to-be explained.

Palmer also addressed jokes that she could name her baby after her Nickelodeon character, True Jackson.

"You know what's so funny is when we first started dating, it's so hilarious. Derek's brother was like, 'Yo, you know, you guys been dating for a minute. That'd be crazy if y'all get married and you turn her into a True Jackson,'" she recalled.

Palmer continued, "So we said, when we do, we said, when we do our wedding cards, that's when the True Jackson moment will shine. We'll do the wordplay for those invitations."

"But we are like, we can't name the baby True Jackson. That's too much of a joke," she continued. "Yeah, that's too much of a novelty. It's too much of a novelty."

On Saturday, the actress shared an Instagram carousel of a recent maternity photoshoot. In the shots, she cradled her growing bump as she smiled at the camera.

"A long time ago, in a land not so far…The King and Queen got together to play," she captioned the series.

"The play turned to love as many sunsets passed by. Now there's a prince, who's soon to arrive!" she continued, concluding with a blue heart and a praying emoji.