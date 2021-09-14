Keke Palmer Reveals Ilana Glazer's (Very!) Relatable Mom Moment During Live Met Gala Red Carpet

ilana glazer, keke palmer

Ilana Glazer is keeping up with her mom duties even at the Met Gala!

During Monday's livestream of the red carpet, which was hosted by the new mom, 34, and actress Keke Palmer, the Akeelah and the Bee actress revealed a relatable mom moment of Glazer's from fashion's biggest night.

As the pair wrapped up the Vogue livestream, the hosts complimented one another on a job well done. Palmer, 28, then praised Glazer for her dedication to the event, sharing, "My girl had to breast pump in the back!"

The Broad City star, who welcomed her first baby with husband David Rooklin in late June, also posted about pumping at the event on her Instagram Stories.

While getting ready for the big night, Glazer took a video of herself pumping, telling viewers, "This is Met prep. Making milk, Met milk."

She later posted a photo of herself pumping backstage while in her gown, writing, "Happy #metgala."

Back in July, Glazer revealed on Instagram she welcomed her first baby by sharing a photo of herself nursing her newborn.

"Been breastfeedin in compression socks for the past 3 weeks, hbu?" she wrote.

Rooklin seemingly announced the news in a July 11 Instagram post when he posted a hand-drawn "quick sketch of new mom and 🌹🐣," which Glazer "liked" on the social media platform.

The comedian, who wed Rooklin in February 2017, first confirmed her pregnancy to Entertainment Weekly back in March and shared a series of photos showing off her baby bump.