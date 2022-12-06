Keke Palmer Reacts to Whoopi Goldberg's Sister Act 3 Dream Casting: 'Where Do I Sign?'

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Actor Keke Palmer and Whoopi Goldberg attend the Chromat AW18 front row during New York Fashion Week at Industria Studios on February 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Chromat)

Keke Palmer is here for Whoopi Goldberg's recent suggestion that she join the cast of Sister Act 3.

During an appearance on the Los Angeles Times' The Envelope podcast, Palmer, 29, said she is "ready for whatever" 67-year-old Goldberg may ask of her when it comes to making a potential Sister Act sequel, which the Oscar winner has teased in recent months.

My reaction was, "Whoopi, where do I sign on the dotted line? Because Whoopi, I'm ready. I'm ready for whatever that you need from me,' " Palmer said on the podcast when asked for her reaction to Goldberg's desire for her to costar in the movie.

"Whoopi is an EGOT winner. Whoopi had her own one-woman show. Whoopi hosted the Oscars. Whoopi is everything!" the Nope star said. "So for her to mention me for the Sister Act, I mean, I'm here, I'm there for whatever that needs to be done, just call me up."

Palmer called being included in Goldberg's dream team casting wish for Sister Act 3 "awesome," adding that she is "here for Lizzo and the Nicki Minaj of it all as well."

In October, Goldberg revealed that Palmer, Lizzo and Minaj were on her shortlist for a Sister Act 3 fantasy cast during an appearance on Charlamagne tha God's Comedy Central talk show, Hell of a Week.

"Ask Keke Palmer to come in. You know, I want everybody to come in," she said. "I want Lizzo to come in, I want everybody. I want the girl with the chest, what's her name? Nicki [Minaj], I want Nicki to come!"

"I want everybody, I want as many people who wanna have some fun 'cause I really, desperately need to have some fun," Goldberg added.

The topic arose after Charlamagne, 44, referenced a Twitter post from Palmer sharing a viral fan-made poster for the film, which cast her alongside Goldberg and Bette Midler.

"God bless y'all for this manifestation over my life. @WaltDisneyCo, this is what they asked for I'm just here to relay," Palmer wrote on Twitter at the time.

After Goldberg was confirmed to star in and produce the long-awaited third film for Disney+ alongside co-producer Tyler Perry in 2020, she told Charlamagne in October that the movie is finally happening and filming could take place soon.

"Yes, it is happening." she said. "You know, it takes everything a very long time but we should get the script by the end of this month. And hopefully, we'll get it together and get it done sooner rather than later."