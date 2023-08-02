Keke Palmer Quietly Went Blonde — And the Girlies Are Gagged

Keke Palmer has undeniably been on top of her A-game this summer. We're always in awe of her beauty transformations, but her most recent blonde update served us the everlasting life we will ever need. The lace was so invisible that one would've thought that it had grown from her scalp. However, she's Miss Palmer (for the girlies that get it.) We expect nothing less.

The star took to Instagram (as one does) to share the moment, casually captioning the pic, "That time I went blonde." And when she said she went blonde, she wasn't kidding. Palmer's hair has always been an expensive brunette shade, so this update was a significant departure from what we're used to. In the photos, she gave us '90s supermodel backstage in glam during New York Fashion Week. Hairstylist Tamika Gibson teased and fluffed the tresses into a sculpted updo and subtly parted the hair on the side, with a few loose curled pieces falling on the right side of her face.

Makeup artist Kenya Alexis matched the energy of Gibson's work by providing Palmer with a full-on glam beat featuring a soft purple eye, cultivated brows, fluttery lashes and a pop of white eyeliner along her waterline. To bring out the platinum of her blonde even further, Alexis popped her skin with a rosy blush and topped off the look with a pinky-nude lip.

Fans of Palmer went wild in the comment section over the fierce and quick reveal she served to our social media. "This Barbie is MOTHER," one commenter added and we honestly have to agree.

Take a closer look ahead.