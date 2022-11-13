Keke Palmer to Host ‘SNL’ on Dec 3, With SZA as Musical Guest

“SNL” is taking the rest of November off, but when the show returns on “Dec. 3,” Keke Palmer will host with musical guest SZA.

The show announced the lineup Saturday.

The show comes three weeks after Dave Chappelle’s third time hosting — and third time hosting after a contentious election. Palmer meanwhile will be hosting after a contentious Thanksgiving holiday following that contentious election — or so we assume that’s how things will go.

Amy Schumer hosted last week’s show on Nov. 5 with musical guest Steve Lacy.

Season 48 premiere kicked off three new shows in a row, with Miles Teller hosting the first episode of the season followed by Brendan Gleeson on Oct. 8 and Megan Thee Stallion on Oct. 21.

The end of Season 47 marked the exits of cast members Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, Aristotle Athari and Chris Redd.

While there was speculation that major cast members like Kenan Thompson, Pete Davidson, Cecily Strong and Aidy Bryant might leave “Saturday Night Live” in Season 47, all four returned. The only cast members who did not come back for last season were Beck Bennett and Lauren Holt.

In Season 48, “SNL” adds new cast members Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker. Kearney is the show’s first non-binary cast member.

The returning cast members for “SNL” Season 48 are Michael Che, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang. Returning featured players are Andrew Dismukes, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson and Sarah Sherman.

Executive producer Lorne Michaels called Season 48 a “transition year,” adding that “changes are always difficult but always exciting.”