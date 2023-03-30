Keke Palmer Goes on a Journey with Dua Lipa and Churns Out a Boppy Remix for 'That's My Jam'

Watch the Nope star blend the chart queen's "Don't Start Now" with an iconic 1981 stadium shaker

Keke Palmer is showing off her talents with an unforgettable — and unexpected — remix.

The Nope star takes the stage for the NBC game show That's My Jam next Tuesday, and PEOPLE has the exclusive sneak peek!

Host Jimmy Fallon tees up Palmer, 29, to play the game "Opposites Attract," which features two songs with opposing words in their titles — in this case Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now" and Journey's 1981 classic "Don't Stop Believin'."

it's not quite as simple as your average night out at the karaoke bar, but Palmer summons her musical instincts and impressive vocal skill to deliver an upbeat mashup with a surprisingly soulful finish that amps up Fallon and fellow participants Joel McHale, will.i.am and Saweetie.

Related:Keke Palmer on Modeling Her Career After Moguls: 'A Dash of Oprah, a Dash of Ron Howard'

Of course, Palmer is an old pro. She began her career with a Disney partnership as the star of the TV movie Jump In! Along the way, she built her music career in parallel with songs like "Bottoms Up" from her 2007 debut album So Uncool.

Though Palmer has turned her career attention in other directions — most recently voicing characters in Netflix's Human Resources and The Proud Family reboot — she still keeps music in her life, and her latest single "Standards" came out this week.

Related:Keke Palmer Shares 'Mommy'ing' Update: 'I Will Never Be the Same Again'

Palmer is also a new, first-time mom. The actress welcomed her first child, a son named Leodis "Leo" Andrellton in March.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

That's My Jam airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.