Keke Palmer and DWTS Pros Perform 'Zero to Hero' on Disney Family Singalong Vol. II

KeKe Palmer and Dancing with the Stars pros Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber and Emma Slater have come together for an exciting performance of "Zero to Hero" for Sunday's The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II.

The group showcased their own rendition of the iconic tune from the beloved animated film Hercules. In the actual Disney movie, the song is performed by the five muses Calliope, Clio, Melpomene, Terpsichore, and Thalia, who were voiced by singers Lillias White, Vanéese Y. Thomas, Cheryl Freeman, LaChanze, and Roz Ryan.

Palmer, 26, and the Dancing with the Stars pros joined the long list of celebrities who gathered together for the second installation of the musical special. Rebel Wilson performed "Poor Unfortunate Souls" from The Little Mermaid.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

And Katy Perry, John Legend and Christina Aguilera, Sabrina Carpenter and Jennifer Hudson will also perform.

Chloe x Halle, Halsey, Derek Hough, Idina Menzel, Miguel, Seth Rogen will also make appearances.

Steve Granitz/WireImage KeKe Palmer

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Dancing with the Stars pros

Menzel and Ben Platt are set to perform their rendition of "A Whole New World" from Aladdin.

And Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose will sang "Almost There" from The Princess and The Frog.

Perry, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, will perform Dumbo's "Baby Mine."

RELATED: Katy Perry, John Legend, Christina Aguilera, DWTS Pros and More Join Disney Family Singalong 2

Story continues

The Disney Family Singalong was arranged to raise funds for Feeding America, an organization that has been using its resources to help provide aid to those affected by COVID-19.

During the first singalong, which aired in April and was hosted by Ryan Seacrest, Beyoncé made a surprise appearance when she sang "When You Wish Upon a Star" from the 1940 animated film Pinocchio.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty; Rich Polk/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty Katy Perry, John Legend, Christina Aguilera

RELATED: From Beyoncé to High School Musical — the Top Moments from ABC's Disney Family Singalong Special

Beyoncé also sent a message of hope and solidarity to fans and those on the frontlines of the pandemic.

“Hello to all of the families across the world; I’m very proud and honored to be a part of the Disney family,” said Beyoncé, who starred in last year’s live-action The Lion King. “I’d like to dedicate this song to all of the health care workers who have been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We greatly appreciate you.”

The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II airs on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.