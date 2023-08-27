Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Hang Out Together on Her 30th Birthday as He Calls Her His 'Partner in Crime'

The pair went through a public controversy earlier this month after the fitness instructor called out the actress for an outfit she had worn

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson are celebrating her milestone birthday together.

The pair — who have recently been through controversy, with a source telling PEOPLE earlier this month that Jackson had "moved on" — hung out together as the actress celebrated her 30th birthday on Saturday. During the celebrations, he even described Palmer as his "partner in crime."

Posting a birthday tribute to Palmer in honor of her special day on X (formerly known as Twitter), Jackson celebrated the mother of his son Leodis "Leo" Andrellton Jackson, who the couple welcomed in February.

“Happy Birthday to a one of a kind being,” the fitness instructor wrote. “Hoping your 30s brings you many joys & triumphs!”

Alongside the birthday message, he posted a sweet video of Palmer spending quality time with their little boy. In the clip, a make-up free Palmer leaned over their son as he lay on a couch and grabbed her finger. “Let ‘em cook,” Palmer said repeatedly as she planted kisses on Leondis while he laughed.

Happy Birthday to a one of a kind being. Hoping your 30s brings you many joys & triumphs! pic.twitter.com/HhMJy94YxC — Darius. (@dvulton) August 26, 2023

Jackson also seemed to have taken Palmer out for a birthday meal on Saturday, letting fans in on their conversation while dining during an Instagram Live.

“D, know you’ve been taking me out on my birthday as always. I mean, it's not always my birthday but you always do take me out,” Palmer said to Jackson in a clip obtained by Pop Crave. “But I just thank you for making it special for my birthday, that’s so sweet.”

Darius Jackson/Instagram Palmer and Jackson hung out together on her 30th birthday on Saturday

“I took you out for your birthday, on your birthday, and that’s why we’re out here on your birthday and having drinks on your birthday,” Jackson replied.

“I love that you're starting to get it,” Palmer said. She then asked Jackson to share with fans what he had said about Virgos, which is the actress' star sign.



“Virgos don’t believe the hype, they are one of the biggest spokesperson for themselves,” he voiced. “Don’t believe the hype — but you are really into the Virgos though, so what are you talking about,” Palmer replied.

Darius Jackson/Instagram The pair filmed their hanging out session on Instagram Live

Jackson went on to say his mom, brother and other family members are also Virgos, before adding, “My partner in crime is a Virgo”, referencing Palmer as they smiled and looked at each other.

“You’re obsessed with Virgos so that’s ok. It is what it is,” Palmer added as she pouted at the camera. “Get into the Virgos and admit that Virgos are the one. It's already too late, your Virgo already has you hooked,” she told Jackson.

The pair’s birthday hang outs come after Jackson publicly criticized Palmer's outfit, worn for Usher’s Las Vegas concert earlier this month. Shortly after the incident, a source revealed to PEOPLE that Jackson had "moved on."

Neither Jackson or Palmer addressed the status of their relationship publicly at the time and a rep for Palmer declined to comment.

Palmer herself celebrated turning 30 on Saturday with a — “Durrty Thirty” — photoshoot.

Rebecca Sapp/Getty PEOPLE reported Palmer and Jackson to have split earlier this month

The Nope star posted a series of racy photos of herself appearing sweaty and ‘dirty’ while wearing a high neck shiny black bodysuit. In one close-up shot, the actress wore a thong revealing her rear and giant 3-0 tan lines.

“#DurrtyThirty Being grateful is the KEY, so showing gratitude is always the move!” Palmer wrote in her caption. “I am blessed and grateful to see another year. I am grateful my family and I are healthy. I’m bringing in “30” by being me and being better 😊.”



“To all my fellow Virgos keep being bold, gentle and true,” she continued. “Here’s to finding more balance in self expression from personal and professional life. God Bless 🙏🏾.”





