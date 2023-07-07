Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson: A Complete Relationship Timeline

We're not here to report a breakup (yet), but things aren't looking good between new parents Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson.

Though Palmer has wavered over how much to share of their relationship with the public, the Hollywood triple threat has shown nothing but respect and adoration for the fitness instructor on social media. “It’s so cringy writing a birthday post for you because the love is so sacred,” Palmer wrote of Jackson in January. “It almost feels asinine to try to share or give a glimpse into something that only we could understand. I can share most things so easily, but not you.”

However, Jackson didn't mind using Twitter to air his grievances with the mother of his child. In July 2023, the fitness instructor shocked Palmer's fans when he publically shamed the Nope star for wearing a sheer dress to an Usher concert. He has since removed all photos of Palmer from his social media feeds, per Page Six.

Though Palmer has yet to directly respond to Jackson's tweets, she proceeded to post a series of stunning photos of her look on Instagram like the Big Boss she is. Sorry to this man…Here's a complete timeline of Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson's relationship.

May 2021: Palmer and Jackson meet at an Insecure afterparty hosted by Diddy. Palmer appeared on the popular HBO series, while Jackson's brother Sarunas Jackson played the role of Alejandro “Dro” Peña. “I walked up to him,” Palmer said on The Terrell Show in June 2023. "My best friend was like, 'You should just say something to him. You should ask if he wants a drink.'"

She continued, “Here's the thing. He's very fine. But he has that personality where it's like, do you know you're fine? When I walked up to him, I was not looking for love. I was looking for a roster, you understand? And so I was like, 'He fits the physical bill.' But when I talked to him... he was such a sweetheart. I think what I saw was he's just a sweet guy.”

August 2021: The pair goes Instagram official, with the Nope star sharing a kissing photo among others from her 28th birthday party. "It's the details for me. Nobody was on they phones, we had that before MySpace feeling… I'm so happy," she captioned the post, which was later deleted. “Awesome Birthday, so grateful.”

October 2, 2021: The pair are photographed looking loved up at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Los Angeles.

March 17, 2022: Palmer opens up about going public with her relationship in an interview with Bustle. “I just think [this] was a moment in time in my life where I really stepped into this kind of boss behavior [of doing] whatever the hell I want to do,” she says. “This is the happiest I’ve ever felt with someone. So why would I go out of my way to hide this person? That's a lot more work than just living in my life and being in my life. You know what I'm saying?”

December 4, 2022: Palmer reveals she's pregnant while hosting Saturday Night Live.

December 24, 2022: Jackson kisses Palmer's baby bump in a sweet Instagram Boomarang. “Mom n dad,” he wrote over the Instagram story, per People.

January 21, 2023: Palmer posts a sweet birthday tribute to Jackson.

January 28, 2023: Palmer shares a series of baby bump portraits featuring herself and Jackson as the “King and Queen” with a little “prince” on the way. "A long time ago, in a land not so far…

The King and Queen got together to play," she captions the Instagram post. "The play turned to love as many sunsets passed by. Now there’s a prince, who’s soon to arrive!”

The pair hosted a “Once Upon a Baby” extravaganza the same day the portraits were taken, with various party-goers sharing photos and video from the baby shower—including a video of Palmer and Jackson getting down to Beyoncé.

February 3, 2023: Palmer shares the story of how she found out she was pregnant on an episode of her podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer. Palmer says she took a pregnancy test on a “random” whim, tossing the test in the trash when she thought it was negative. Later, Palmer gets “a text from Darius, and he says, ‘When did you take this?’ And it’s a picture of the pregnancy test and it’s positive,” she related. As it turns out, Palmer didn't wait long enough for the test to fully develop. “I’m like, ‘I took that earlier today, like literally just some hours before I left out.’ And he said, ‘Well, you better get to be drinking water in your sight. ’Cause I’m buying 10 of these things right now. You take them all when you get home.’”

February 25, 2023: Palmer and Jackson welcome their first child, a son named Leodis Andrellton Jackson.

April 29, 2023: Palmer and Jackson pose with baby Leo at the "Big Boss" closing night screening during the 2023 Atlanta Film Festival.

July 4, 2023: Palmer tweets, “Not tryna be the person but… I love my man. (PERIODT!)”

July 5, 2023: Jackson seems to publically shame Palmer on Twitter over the sheer dress she wore to a Usher concert in Vegas. “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” Jackson writes in response to a video of his girlfriend being serenaded by the singer.

After facing major backlash, he doubles down with a second tweet, writing, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.”

He continues, “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

July 6, 2023: Palmer appears unbothered by Jackson's tweets, posting a series of photos of her fit on Instagram, writing, "I wish I had taken more pictures…"

Meanwhile, Jackson briefly deactivates his Twitter and Instagram, per Page Six.

July 7, 2023: Though Jackson is back on social media, Page Six reports that all photos of Palmer have been removed from his Instagram feed.

This post may be updated.

