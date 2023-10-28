Keke Palmer Celebrates Her Son's First Halloween in Coordinated Costumes: 'He Gave Me Life'

The actress and her 8-month-old son paid homage to Old Hollywood for spooky season

Keke Palmer is having fun on her first Halloween with her bundle of joy!

On Friday, the Big Boss star shared photos of herself spending the spooky holiday with her son, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton, who recently turned 8 months old.

To celebrate her son’s first Halloween, the actress dressed him up as scientist Henry Frankenstein while she went as the bride of Frankenstein, from the 1935 sci-fi horror film, Bride of Frankenstein.

The 30-year-old mother wrote in the caption, "He gave me LIFE," referencing their "characters'" roles in the classic monster movie, as the scientist creating a mate for the monster.

Back in March, the Emmy winner called being a mom her “greatest gig of all." In her Instagram post, the proud mother can be seen gazing and smiling at her son in a stroller against the New York City skyline.

“Mommy’ing is coming along if you were looking for an update. I have juggled quite a few careers but this is my greatest gig of all,” the singer captioned her post on Instagram. “Learning how to balance it all and looking forward to discovering this new person I am becoming. I will never be the same again, but if you thought I was a bad mama jamma before, you can't imagine the greater purpose my son has given my life!”

Palmer, 30, gave birth to her son in February 2023 alongside her fitness instructor boyfriend, Darius Jackson.

In early July, Jackson, 29, drew backlash when he publicly criticized Palmer’s attire on a social media post of her dancing with Usher as the singer serenaded her during his Las Vegas residency.

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” he tweeted in response to the photos of Palmer, who wore a sheer dress at the show. He deleted his post on X (formerly Twitter) at the time.

The pair has since appeared to be on good terms, with Jackson featured in a slideshow as part of Palmer’s Big Boss Tour stop in New York City in September and the pair hanging out together on Palmer’s 30th birthday in August.

Earlier this month, the Nope actress opened up to PEOPLE about the need for privacy.

"The thing with social media is that it can easily be a place where you can work, but it also blurs the line between what is work and what is real life," Palmer explained. “I can't control how everybody's going to take something. And also I'm having my own personal boundaries for what I feel like I want out there or what I want to give people the opportunity to speak on."

She also appeared on Today with Hoda & Jenna in late September, where she declined to mention her relationship status but talked about how she's feeling about life.



