Kejriwal to Visit Singhu Today, Review Facilities for Farmers

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to visit the protest site at Delhi’s Singhu border on Monday, 7 December, news agency ANI reported, adding that he will also be reviewing the facilities for farmers at the spot.

Kejriwal is supposed to visit the border, where heavy security continues to be deployed amid continuing protests by farmers, at 10 am, NDTV reported. Several Delhi government ministers will reportedly be accompanying him.

The farmers have been peacefully protesting at various borders of Delhi for over 10 days now and are scheduled to meet the Centre for what will be the sixth round of talks on Wednesday. The fifth round of talks was held on 5 December but yielded no result.

AAP Extends Support to Bharat Bandh

Kejriwal will be the first CM to visit a protest venue. The Aam Aadmi Party leader has extended the party’s support to the farmers’ call for a Bharat Bandh on 8 December.

On Sunday, he tweeted that the AAP completely supports farmers on their decision to call for a ‘Bharat bandh.’ He further said that AAP’s workers will peacefully support the farmers.

8 दिसंबर को किसानों द्वारा किए गए भारत बंद के आह्वान का आम आदमी पार्टी पूरी तरह से समर्थन करती है। देश भर में आम आदमी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ता शांतिपूर्ण तरीक़े से इसका समर्थन करेंगे। सभी देशवासियों से अपील है की सब लोग किसानो का साथ दें और इसमें हिस्सा लें https://t.co/xNseuxjtFO — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 6, 2020

(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)

