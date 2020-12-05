‘Kejriwal Lies, Khattar Beats People Up’: Capt Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday attacked the CMs of the neighbouring states – Arvind Kejriwal and Manohar Lal Khattar – and said that while one had the habit of lying, the other resorted to violence while talking about their actions amid the ongoing farmers’ protest.

"Kejriwal nu jhooth bolan di aadat hai, aur Khattar nu kuttan di (Kejriwal has the habit of lying and Khattar of thrashing)," Singh said during a Facebook live.

Live Captain Amarinder Singh [ਲਾਈਵ] ਮੈਨੂੰ ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਸਾਰਾ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਆਪਣੇ ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਹੱਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਲੜਾਈ ਵਿਚ ਦ੍ਰਿੜਤਾ ਨਾਲ ਖੜਾ ਹੈ ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਇਹ ਲੜਾਈ ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਸਗੋਂ ਸਾਡੇ ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਹੈ ਪਰ ਇਹ ਬਹੁਤ ਮੰਦਭਾਗਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਕੁਝ ਰਾਜਨੀਤਿਕ ਪਾਰਟੀਆਂ ਅੰਦੋਲਨ ਦੇ ਵਿਚਕਾਰ ਰਾਜਨੀਤਿਕ ਲਾਹਾ ਲੈਣ ਦੀ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ ਕਰ ਰਹੀਆਂ ਹਨ। ਮੈਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਬਸ ਇੰਨਾ ਹੀ ਕਹਾਂਗਾ ਕਿ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਨਾ ਭੜਕਾਉਣ ਤੇ ਨਾ ਹੀ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਧੋਖਾ ਕਰੋ ਨਹੀਂ ਤਾਂ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਕਦੀਂ ਮੁਆਫ਼ ਨਹੀਂ ਕਰਨਗੇ। ... [Live] My message for the people of Punjab. I am happy that all of Punjab is firmly standing with our farmers in the fight for their rights but it’s unfortunate that some political parties are trying to seek political mileage in the midst of the agitation. Let us not deceive people or else Punjabis will show you the door. Posted by Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday, December 4, 2020

Singh called Kejriwal a “slimy” fellow and questioned the Delhi chief minister’s decision of notifying one of the central farm laws.

“When other Opposition-ruled states, including Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, have passed amendment bills to counter the central laws, why did he not call a session of the Delhi Assembly to reject the latter? … Does Kejriwal not have villages around Delhi?” he asked.

Talking about his Haryana counterpart, Singh said that Khattar’s Haryana police did not spare even elderly farmers when they cracked down on the demonstrators who were passing through the state while coming to Delhi.

Singh Slams Parkash Badal's Padma Award Return

Singh also hit out at Akali Dal stalwart Parkash Singh Badal on his decision to return his Padma Vibhushan and called it theatrics. "I don't know why Parkash Singh Badal got the Padma Bhushan in the first place," he said.

“All his life Parkash Singh Badal has been claiming that he represents the interests of the farmers. Then why did his party support the Central Ordinances after initially opposing them, and then did an about-turn and started publicly criticising the legislations?” remarked the Chief Minister.

Talking about Harsimrat Badal's charge that he was under the ED pressure, he said, “For 13 years, I have been going to courts because of the cases initiated against me by the Badals, I am not bothered about the ED. I can go to courts and fight for another 13 years.”

