Kejriwal inaugurates cloverleaf at Mayur Vihar-I flyover

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated various transport facilities at Mayur Vihar-1. (Photos/ANI)

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday inaugurated the cloverleaf of the Mayur Vihar-I flyover on the Delhi-Noida link road and also launched cycle tracks, ramp, loop and service road on the flyover.

This is aimed at providing an easier ride for commuters travelling from Mayur Vihar-I to Akshardham and from Noida to Mayur Vihar-I.

"These facilities will relieve people from traffic jams. I would like to congratulate people of Delhi, East Delhi in particular that they are getting these facilities," Kejriwal said.

"Inaugurated the new 'Cloverleaf' built on Mayur Vihar Phase-1 flyover today. With the opening of these loops and ramps related to Barapula Phase-3, now the people of Delhi will get a lot of conveniences. Especially people travelling between Delhi-Noida will benefit a lot from it," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi after the inauguration.

The chief minister praised Delhi's Public Works Department (PWD) for their work in the infrastructural projects of Delhi and also highlighted the contribution of his government in speeding up the work and making it more affordable.

"Since the arrival of Aam Aadmi Party's government in Delhi, there have been a lot of infrastructure-related projects. PWD has always completed these projects on time, while also saving money. Designs are long-lasting and affordable. This is what happens when the government is honest. PWD is working really well. We are trying to take the infrastructure of Delhi to the next level," Kejriwal added.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendra Jain were also present on the occasion. (ANI)