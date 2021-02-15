Kejriwal to Address ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ in Meerut on 28 February

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a ‘kisan mahapanchayat’ in Meerut on 28 February amid the ongoing farmers’ protests against the three contentious farm laws, reported Hindustan Times.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh tweeted on Monday that a workers’ meeting of the party will take place in Meerut on 28 February. He also said that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will address farmers through a kisan mahapanchayat.

“Voices will be raised for farmers from Meerut, which is the land on which the revolution of 1857 took place,” Singh tweeted in Hindi, with the hashtag ‘kala kanoon vapas lo’ (repeal the black laws), reported Hindustan Times.

AAP has publicly expressed their support for the farmers in the ongoing protests. Kejriwal also visited Singhu border twice to oppose the three farm laws. which were passed in Parliament in September last year.

As reported by the daily, AAP has also been providing free internet connection and water supply at the protest sites where farmers have been protesting since November last year.

Reportedly, in the initial days of the protest, Delhi police wanted to detain thousands of farmers who were marching to the capital city when the Kejriwal government denied permission to the Delhi Police to convert city grounds into temporary prisons.

At a special one-day session of the Delhi Assembly in December, AAP strongly came out in favour of the farmers by tearing copies of the laws.

Kejriwal also expressed support for Bengaluru-based climate activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday in connection with a ‘toolkit’ shared by Greta Thunberg.

Several politicians have visited the protest sites, while others have addressed mahapanchayats after the protesting farmers clashed with the police on Republic Day.

On Monday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also addressed a farmers rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times)

