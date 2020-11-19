Keith Richards: 'I'll celebrate the Stones' 60th anniversary in a wheelchair'.

Mark Savage - BBC music reporter
·7 min read
Keith Richards
Keith Richards co-founded the Rolling Stones with Mick Jagger in 1962

During the Rolling Stones' 1976 tour of Europe, at a show in Germany, Keith Richards fell asleep on stage.

He'd never been a particular fan of Fool To Cry - a single from their recent Black and Blue album - and, after playing his solo, the guitarist simply nodded off.

A couple of minutes later, he awoke to a huge scream of feedback. Richards has drifted away with his foot jammed onto an effects pedal, causing an almighty squeal that reverberated painfully around the arena.

For all of the tales of Richards' hedonism and debauchery, this onstage blackout was completely out of character.

"Keith will always flog himself to death on stage. Always," the Stones' road manager Ian Stewart told Richards' biographer, Barbara Charone.

"Some night he'll move and other nights he'll stand and play, Some nights he might be a bit out of it and drop the odd clanger but he never coasts."

Even at the age of 76, the guitarist still lives for the road. The stage is where he feels most at home, and the thrill of an audience has never faded.

"I don't know if you can get immune to it, but it's still a kick, man," he says.

Thanks to the pandemic, however, the star's "usual yearly shot" of adrenalin has vanished. "We was ready, primed to go on the road when this virus hit, so it was kind of, 'On your marks, get set, no'. It's been very weird for everybody this year, hasn't it?"

'No rest for the wicked'

The star has been riding out quarantine in his home in Connecticut, reading the Master and Commander series of historical novels, while occasionally writing music, and watching the US Presidential election with the curious detachment of a resident alien.

"Oh man, it's crazy," he laughs. "I don't even want to go into it. I'm hiding."

To compensate for the lack of new concerts, Richards has overseen the reissue of a classic live album, recorded with his other band, The X-Pensive Winos, in 1988.

It's a loose, soulful record, that provides a rare chance to experience Richards as the focal point of a band... Not that he was necessarily comfortable with that role.

"It was the first time I'd ever had to be the frontman so I learned an awful lot about Mick [Jagger]'s job," he says. "You've got to be on the case all the time.

"With The Stones, I can sort of step forward or hunker down back with Charlie [Watts]. But I realised that when you're number one, well, there's no rest for the wicked."

Keith Richards and the X-Pensive Winos
Richards on stage with the X-Pensive Winos in 1988

The album was recorded at a pivotal time in Richards' life. He had recently kicked heroin, was estranged from Jagger (the song You Don't Move Me was written about their feud) and was a new father to two daughters, Theodora Dupree and Alexandra Nicole, born in 1985 and 1986 respectively.

On stage, meanwhile, he was enjoying playing smaller venues than the football stadiums that had become the Stones' stomping grounds.

"I still love playing clubs, just for atmosphere, and the sounds," he says.

Biffed by Berry

The live album was recorded at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, whose wooden floors "convey sound beautifully," the guitarist enthuses.

It also boasts, he notes on the record, "a stage I've been thrown off many times" - a reference to the time he attempted to get up and play with his idol, Chuck Berry, only to be forcibly removed from by security guards.

"I didn't know who he was," the blues legend later recalled. "I thought the cat had something, but I couldn't even recognise him."

It wasn't their only run-in. "I once made the mistake of touching his guitar while he was out the dressing room and he came back and whacked me," Richards recalls.

"But it was alright. We were friends enough to swallow it all - because after that I did Hail, Hail Rock and Roll [a concert movie filmed on Berry's 60th birthday] with Chuck, so we made it up."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zx0iOdrjTzo

The Winos were an anomaly in the late 80s - eschewing the gaudy, programmed production that had seduced many rock bands, and doubling down on Richards' love of the blues.

He also drafted in some of the greatest names in funk, from bassist Bootsy Collins to James Brown's saxophonist Maceo Parker. From the perspective of 2020, it gives the records a timeless quality, unmoored from the excesses of the era - but it also highlights Richards continued championing of black music and black civil rights.

On their early US tours, the Stones even had a clause in their contract stipulating they wouldn't play in segregated venues. If they arrived to find the promoter had reneged on the agreement, they could walk away with a guaranteed fee of $40,000 (£30,100) without playing.

"You did notice certain things in the air," Richards recalls of that era, "like 'white-only' restaurants or johns or stuff. It was pretty blatant. Just endemic, systematic. So that's what they're dealing with now, you know?"

He's therefore encouraged by the Black Lives Matter movement, and the protests followed the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor earlier this year.

"It's about time, you know? The kids are doing something, It's amazing things going on. It's a bit like Alice in Wonderland, actually." (Ever the enigma, he offers no explanation of this last statement, simply repeating it as if the meaning should be apparent to everyone).

Stumbling into songwriting

Talk turns to the future of the Rolling Stones. Earlier this year, the band released a sparse, funky new single, Living In A Ghost Town, prompted by the initial stages of the lockdown

Their first new material in eight years, it was taken from sessions for a proposed studio album - but the pandemic has put those plans on ice.

"With The Stones really, they have to be in the same room to play," Richards explains. "I've been in touch with Mick and Ronnie [Wood] and I'm trying to figure out if we could pull a session together in the next few weeks - but it's all a bit of an experiment really."

Keith Richards and Mick Jagger
Jagger and Richards are one of the most successful song-writing partnerships in rock

Still, he writes all the time, keeping two or three guitars "lying around the house in strategic spots, in case I feel like grabbing one".

"Being a songwriter is one of those things," he says. "You can hear somebody say something in the kitchen and by the time you get to the living room, you've got a song going."

Famously, Richards stumbled into songwriting. The bulk of the Stones' first two albums were composed by others. Then, spurred on by the example of Lennon and McCartney (who wrote the band's first hit I Wanna Be Your Man) Jagger and Richards bashed out an original of their own.

The result was As Tears Go By, taken into the charts by Marianne Faithfull, and from there one of rock's greatest songwriting partnerships was born. Within a couple of years, they'd written classics like Paint It Black, Get Off My Could and (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction, the riff for which came to Richards in his sleep.

"It was a lucky find, I must admit," he says.

He claims never to have studied songwriting, relying instead on his instincts. "You know, just grabbing it out of the air and you don't know where it came from. It's a beautiful mystery," he says.

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards
The Stones headlined Glastonbury festival in 2013

So has he made plans to celebrate the Stones' 60th anniversary when it rolls around in 2022?

"I hadn't even thought about it!" he chuckles. "I don't know. I might get a new wheelchair."

Pausing for a moment, he tackles the question again. This time, a hint of wistfulness creeps into his voice.

"Yeah, it's been pretty exceptional this particular life. I'm really at a loss sometimes to sort of figure out how the hell I got here.

"But the music is the thing that keeps you going, so that's what I try and concentrate on."

Keith Richards and The X-Pensive Winos, Live at the Hollywood Palladium, is out now.

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.

Latest Stories

  • NBA draft 2020: Timberwolves select Anthony Edwards with No. 1 pick

    The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Anthony Edwards with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

  • Warriors star Klay Thompson suffers lower leg injury in workout, undergoing tests

    Klay Thompson missed all of last season while recovering from a torn ACL he suffered during the 2019 NBA Finals.

  • 2020 NBA draft live blog: Latest picks, news and analysis

    Five months after its originally scheduled date, following a second delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 NBA draft is here.

  • Report: 76ers trading Al Horford, draft picks to Thunder for Danny Green

    Danny Green is on the move again, this time to Philadelphia.

  • Report: Bucks' trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic in peril following key oversight

    The Bogdanovic deal is a key piece of Milwaukee's overture to retain Giannis Antetokounmpo.

  • Six players Raptors could take with 29th pick

    Raptors Over Everything host William Lou is joined by Katie Heindl to discuss the Toronto Raptors' options in the upcoming NBA draft.

  • Report: NHL could ask players to defer more salary in 2020-21

    The players' share is shrinking, but deferring more payments might be the only way to get NHL back on the ice.

  • Robinson Cano suspended for 2021 season after another positive PED test

    Cano previously tested positive for PEDs in 2018 with the Mariners.

  • NBA mock draft 7.0: Anthony Edwards at No. 1, trade options for lottery teams

    Yahoo Sports takes a look at the best pick if a team decides to keep it and trade options for all 14 teams in the lottery. 

  • What Masai Ujiri's history tells us about the Raptors' 2020 NBA draft strategy

    Masai Ujiri is famously hard to predict at the NBA draft, but there are some similarities in his selections.

  • Wolves select Edwards with No. 1 pick in delayed NBA draft

    Anthony Edwards was taken by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the No. 1 pick Wednesday night when the NBA draft was finally held after multiple delays.Edwards became the 11th straight one-and-done player to be the No. 1 pick, coming in a year where there was no clear obvious choice. He averaged 19.1 points for the Bulldogs, tops among all freshman.Commissioner Adam Silver announced the pick from ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut. The draft was originally scheduled for June 25 before multiple delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic pushed it back out and out of its usual home at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Boxes of hats were shipped to the top prospects to put on the one they needed after their name was called.Edwards watched while seated next to portraits of his late mother and grandmother. They both died of cancer.The Golden State Warriors, stung by the news that Klay Thompson sustained another leg injury earlier Wednesday, took Memphis centre James Wiseman with the second pick. They stumbled to the bottom of the league while Thompson missed the entire season with a torn ACL in his left knee.The severity of his injury had not been revealed as the draft began but it didn't persuade the Warriors to take another guard. Instead they went with the 7-foot-1 centre who arrived as the No. 1 recruit out of high school and averaged 19.7 points and 10.7 rebounds in three games before he was suspended for eligibility reasons and eventually left the program to prepare for the draft.LaMelo Ball then went to the Charlotte Hornets, the next stop on a lengthy basketball journey that sent the guard from high school in California to stops as a professional in Lithuania and Australia.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsBrian Mahoney, The Associated Press

  • LaMelo Ball lands with Hornets as third overall pick of NBA draft

    The talented point guard reportedly has a big fan in Hornets owner Michael Jordan.

  • NBA draft: Warriors select C James Wiseman at No. 2 after Klay Thompson injury

    The Warriors made the selection hours after Klay Thompson suffered a leg injury.

  • Patriots' Belichick wades into Armenian conflict

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick on Wednesday called on the U.S. government to take action against Turkey and Azerbaijan for “unprovoked and violent attacks against Armenians.”In his media availability, Belichick said: “We’ve seen when humanitarian crisis and things like that, like ethnic cleaning, go unpunished, they just continue to happen. I hope that we can put a stop to that.”Belichick also wore an Armenian flag pin during his 2015 visit to the White House, reportedly at the urging of Berj Najarian, the team’s director of football/head coach administration, who is of Armenian descent.Belichick was responding to Acting Defence Secretary Christopher Miller, who sent out a letter to all Defence Department employees this week calling Belichick “incomparable” and calling on them to heed his catchphrase: “Do your job.”Belichick said he was flattered by the reference and then brought up the Armenian conflict “while we’re on the subject.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press

  • NBA draft: Tyrese Haliburton's 'Black Lives Matter' suit, Anthony Edwards' company highlight virtual setup

    The incoming class of rookies made the most of the NBA's virtual draft on Wednesday night.

  • Chargers' Herbert attracts attention for new haircut

    COSTA MESA, Calif. — When Justin Herbert looks back at his rookie season with the Los Angeles Chargers, his biggest mistake might not be any of the interceptions or a fourth-quarter play he would like to have back. It could very well be allowing a strength and conditioning coach to cut his hair.Herbert displayed a new haircut during his weekly availability Wednesday, shedding his wavy locks for a buzzcut. It didn’t take long for the reviews to flow in on social media.In a year in which Herbert hasn’t made many missteps, the quarterback's new look attracted plenty of attention. Comments ranged from people posting their worst haircut pictures to how much younger it made the 22-year old Herbert look.“I wasn’t looking for anything fancy. I was just looking for someone to trim it down,” he said.Herbert said he isn’t superstitious and it wasn't done in hopes of snapping the Chargers’ three-game losing streak Sunday against the winless New York Jets. Instead, he said it was simply time after letting it grow for at least two years.“It might look like I am doing it out of superstition, but honestly it was getting too long,” he said.Instead of opting for a barber, John Lott was at the clippers after Lott said he was pretty good at cutting hair.One person who understood using Lott instead of a barber, especially with the league's strict COVID-19 protocols, is Jets coach Adam Gase.“I know there’s a lot of us that are a little shaggy right now,” he said. “But, you know, you’re doing what you got to do to push through this and kind of stay within the guidelines.”The Chargers are hoping that the haircut doesn't have a Samson-type effect on Herbert, who is one of the leading contenders for Offensive Rookie of the Year. He is the first rookie quarterback to throw for multiple touchdowns in six straight games and is averaging 291.6 yards passing per game, fifth in the league.No one will complain though if Herbert can bounce back from Sunday's 29-21 loss at Miami, where he looked very much like a rookie. Herbert had his worst performance to date, going 20 for 32 for 187 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. It was the first time in eight starts that Herbert had passed for less than 250 yards.If Herbert can throw for a touchdown on Sunday, he would tie George Ratterman as the fourth-fastest player to throw 20 TD passes in NFL history. Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson and Kurt Warner did it in eight games.The Jets defence is ranked 29th against the pass, but co-ordinator Gregg Williams likes bringing plenty of pressure packages. New York rushes five or more on 36.6% of its defensive snaps, which is eighth in the league.Herbert and the Chargers offence struggled last week in recognizing when the Dolphins disguised coverages.“We've got to be better at finding the check downs and being prepared," Herbert said. “We have to learn from it and get better having gone through it.”NOTES: DE Joey Bosa has been cleared from concussion protocol and was a full participant in practice after missing the past two games. ... CB Chris Harris, who has missed the past six games because of a foot injury, did some work during the team individual period.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJoe Reedy, The Associated Press

  • Foden wins over Southgate again with first England goals

    LONDON — Sent home by Gareth Southgate in disgrace three months ago, Phil Foden is back in the England manager's affections again.The 20-year-old midfielder not only set up Declan Rice's opener but scoring his first international goals with a late second-half double as England beat Iceland 4-0 in the Nations League on Wednesday.On only his third appearance, he became the youngest Englishman to score more than once at Wembley for his country.It was only in September that the Manchester City player made his England debut — in the 1-0 win in Iceland in September — before he broke coronavirus regulations by meeting women from outside the team’s bubble with teammate Mason Greenwood.Both were ordered back to England from Reykjavík to protect the health of the team, missing the 0-0 draw with Denmark. They were also dropped from the squad for October's international triple-header, with only Foden recalled for this month's final fixtures of the year for Gareth Southgate's side.“It was one of the hardest moments of my life," Foden recalled on the Wembley field. "That’s the time you need the trust of your managers and Gareth had a lot of respect for me, to trust me to play tonight.“I am just happy to repay him with the goals and play well. I was just determined to get back and do the best I can. I was a bit nervous at the start but I got used to it.”With England unable to advance to the Nations League finals, hosting Iceland became a chance for Southgate to assess young talent like Foden.“I’m really pleased for him and his family,” Southgate said. "To have the experience that he had in September is really tough for a youngster — and we all make mistakes."What we were intent on doing was making sure that when he came in this month, which is a difficult situation to be in, you’re walking through the door and you’re looking at everybody’s faces and you know the last time you saw them was complicated. And it took him a few days, I think, to settle into the camp and start to smile a bit more and relax a bit more.”Foden's goals came after Iceland had been reduced to 10 men with Birkir Már Sævarsson shown a second yellow card in the 54th for tripping Bukayo Saka.Substitute Jadon Sancho combined with Saka before setting up Foden to sweep into the net in the 80th and he fired in the fourth from outside the penalty area four minutes later.“To get the two goals today was a glimpse for everyone of what he is capable of,” Southgate said.After Mount headed in his first England goal in the 20th minute, fellow 21-year-old Declan Rice slid in to double the lead inside four minutes.“We have been best mates since we were eight years old," Rice said. “We have seen each others’ journeys and seen each other grow."While Mount plays for Chelsea, Rice is across east London at West Ham.“Before the game when we knew we were playing in midfield together, that was a special moment, and then to score in the same game was incredible," Rice said. "I know my family and his family will be bursting with pride at home.”Attending Wembley was off-limits to even family members due to the pandemic which prevented the European Championship final being played at the London stadium as planned in July.Attention for Southgate now turns to the rearranged Euros in 2021. It was the 2016 edition that saw England, managed by Roy Hodgson, endure one of its lowest-ever moments with a last-16 humiliation at the hands of Iceland.This is a squad transformed under Southgate, even since he led it to the World Cup semifinals in 2018.“We are trying to build and improve all the time," he said. "There was some lovely football. It was good to watch and for the young players to get the goals was very special for them.”In a top-tier Nations League group won by Belgium, England finished third behind Denmark and Iceland was fourth.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsRob Harris, The Associated Press

  • Nick Offerman, Mary-Louise Parker cast as Colin Kaepernick's adoptive parents in upcoming Netflix series

    "Colin in Black & White," directed by Emmy award-winner Ava Duvernay, has entered pre-production.

  • Panthers say McCaffrey not expected to play against Lions

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers coach Matt Rhule said running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, a big blow for a Carolina team that is looking to snap a five-game losing streak.Rhule said he also expects left tackle Russell Okung (calf) and cornerback Donte Jackson (toe) to miss Sunday’s game, while quarterback Teddy Bridgewater's status remains unclear after he was limited in practice on Wednesday.While Rhule said he expects McCaffrey will play again this season, he doesn't know when. He said the 2019 All-Pro's return is largely up to his doctors on when the running back is cleared medically to return.“No one knows their body better than Christian,” Rhule said.Carolina's next opponent, meanwhile, has its own injury concerns. Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford did not practice Wednesday because of a right thumb problem.“Just going to do what I can to try and be out there,” said Stafford, who was able to finish last weekend's win over Washington. “We'll see. Just trusting what our docs say and what our trainers do to try and help get it as good as I can.”This will be the second straight game McCaffrey has missed because of a shoulder injury and the eighth game he’s sat out this season. He injured his shoulder in Carolina’s Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after being tackled late in the fourth quarter That came after McCaffrey missed six games with a high ankle sprain.McCaffrey has been effective when he’s played, averaging 124.7 yards from scrimmage and scoring six touchdowns.Mike Davis will get the start for McCaffrey. Davis has totalled 675 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns in 2020, but hasn't been as effective in his past four starts for the Panthers.Carolina's QB situations remains less clear.Bridgewater wore a protective red jersey on at practice Wednesday after injuring his knee in Carolina's 46-23 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. P.J. Walker and Will Grier, who have been rotating as the No. 2 quarterback this season, split reps with the first team in practice.“If Teddy can’t go, this will give us real clarity on who the No. 2 should be,? Rhule said.Bridgewater did not speak to reporters on Wednesday.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press

  • Week 11 fantasy football metrics notebook: Michael Pittman is the next breakout rookie WR

    Matt Harmon opens up his advanced metrics notebook to show how Michael Pittman is the next breakout rookie in fantasy football, the Dolphins have a cakewalk schedule, and much more.