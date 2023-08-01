Keith Richards’s Former 1972 Ferrari Dino 246 GT Could Fetch up to $500,000 at Auction

This Ferrari isn’t just fit for a rock star, it was owned by one.

A 1972 Dino 246 GT by Scaglietti that once belonged to Keith Richards will be sold by RM Sotheby’s at this year’s Monterey Car Week. The striking coupe wasn’t just for show, either, as the Rolling Stones co-founder and guitarist put thousands of miles on the car while it was in his possession.

More from Robb Report

Richards may hail from the U.K., but he took ownership of his Dino in California in June 1972. The rock legend seems to have taken a liking to the U.S.-spec vehicle, as he had it shipped back home three years later. Some Ferrari owners may be content to take their sports car out for the occasional spin, but not Richards. The musician drove the coupe extensively over the next decade frequently using it while the Stones were on tour in Europe. He’s said to have totaled over 25,000 miles in the car before parting ways with it in the mid-80s.

Keith Richards’s 1972 Ferrari Dino 246 GT

Richard’s Dino, chassis number 03354, is finished in a factory-correct coat of Argento Metallizzato, has a black Connolly leather interior and rides on a set of Cromadora alloy leathers wrapped in Michelin XWK tires. This car is an “E Series” example from the Dino’s final three years of production and is powered by a 2.4-liter V-6. The mill is mated to a five-speed manual transmission that sends 192 hp and 167 ft lbs of torque to the rear axle. It’s far from the most powerful Prancing Horse of that or any era, but it can still reach a top speed of 146 mph.

Unsurprisingly, the car has passed through the hands of several collectors over the last four decades, including that of musician Liam Howlett, co-founder of the Prodigy. The Dino was restored to its original specification last decade and looks almost identical to how it did when Richards first bought it.

Story continues

Inside Richard’s Dino

RM Sotheby’s will auction off Richard’s Dino as part of its annual Monterey Car Week auction event, which runs from Wednesday, July 16, to Saturday, July 19. The sports car is being sold without reserve and is expected to go for between $400,000 and $500,000.

Click here for more photos of Keith Richards’s 1972 Ferrari Dino 246 GT.

Keith Richards’s Ferrari Dino in Photos

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.