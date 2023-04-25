Keith Gattis, Songwriter for George Strait and Kenny Chesney, Dead at 52: 'An Incredible Talent'

Gattis began his career as a solo artist in 1996 before later collaborating with other country musicians on songwriting and producing

Keith Gattis, a Nashville songwriter who wrote songs for George Strait and Kenny Chesney, has died. He was 52.

A source close to the musician confirmed to Rolling Stone that he died on Sunday. His cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Musicians Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell and Kendell Marvel reacted to the news of Gattis' death on social media.

"Woke up to the news that Keith Gattis has gone on. He was a wonderful person, an incredible talent, and a well loved friend to all who knew him. He will be missed," Crow, 61, tweeted.

Isbell, 44, wrote, "So many people I care about are grieving the loss of Keith Gattis today. I didn't know him well but I definitely respected him as a musician and songwriter, and it's clear that he was a great friend. My heart breaks for all y'all."

Marvel, who worked with Gattis on his album Lowdown & Lonesome, captioned in an Instagram post, "I met @keithgattis through our bud @stevemarkland in 2008 and we hit it off immediately. I know people say this all the time but I mean it with all my heart when I say I would not be out here doing what I'm doing today without Gattis. We made my first record together and wrote most of the songs. Hell, we started The Honky Tonk Experience together."

Originally from Georgetown, Tex., Gattis started out as a solo artist with RCA Records. He released a self-titled debut album in 1996 with the single "Little Drops of My Heart" reaching close to the Top 40 of Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks, according to Rolling Stone.

Per his website, Gattis played guitar on tour and was the band leader and producer for Dwight Yoakam. In 2005, he dropped his second studio album Big City Blues and began writing and recording tracks for Strait and Chesney.

Gattis wrote "El Cerrito Place" for Big City Blues, which was covered by Chesney in 2012 for his album Welcome to the Fishbowl. The record also featured "I'm a Small Town" written by Gattis, per Rolling Stone.

The two collaborated again on "When I See This Bar" for Chesney's 2013 LP. At the time, he also worked with Strait on his 2015 album Cold Beer Conversation as well as to write Tom Douglas' "I Got a Car."

His website states that Gattis went on to produce several albums under Pioneering Recording, including Randy Houser's Magnolia, Wade Bowen's Solid Ground and Waylon Payne's The Drifter.

