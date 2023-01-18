Keith Davis: After four trials, Baltimore drops murder charge

Robin Levinson-King - BBC News
·4 min read

Four times, Keith Davis Jr has climbed the Baltimore court steps to face a verdict for the 2015 killing of Kevin Jones.

And four times he has left that courthouse shackled, to return to prison.

But Mr Davis did not give up on his quest to clear his name.

After seven-and-a-half years behind bars, and four murder trials, he is now a free man after prosecutors agreed to drop all charges.

"I've been waiting for this forever," Mr Davis told the Baltimore Sun. "This feels like the best day of my life."

Mr Davis has asked for privacy while he reunites with his wife, who has long campaigned for his freedom, and their children, declining further interviews.

The decision to drop the charges was brought by the city's newly elected top prosecutor, Ivan Bates, who blamed his predecessor for prosecutorial missteps made in "pursuit of a conviction at all costs".

"I have a duty to ensure justice for all, not just the victim but also the accused," he said in a statement.

Jones' grandmother Earlene Neals told the Baltimore Sun: "I'm angry. The system failed Kevin".

A long road to freedom

He was first arrested in 2015, after he was shot by police following an alleged robbery at a race track that left Jones, a security guard, dead.

It had been mere months since Freddie Gray died in Baltimore Police custody, igniting protests and riots that left the city in flames and old wounds open and raw.

Police said they shot him because he was fleeing. He said he ran because he was afraid. In 2018, a Civilian Review Board found police used excessive force by firing on him.

He was acquitted of robbery, but found guilty of being a prohibited person in possession of a handgun.

A week later prosecutor Marilyn Mosby, who had risen to national fame when she charged the six Baltimore officers involved in Mr Gray's death, charged Mr Davis with second degree murder, saying the bullets found at the crime scene matched a gun that police said belonged to Mr Davis.

Over the next seven-and-a-half years, she would prosecute him four times for the same second-degree murder charge. Mr Davis maintained his innocence, and said he the gun found at the scene did not belong to him.

Two of those trials ended in a hung jury, while a judge overturned two guilty verdicts because of prosecutorial error.

In 2017, during his first murder trial, a ballistics expert testified they did not test the bullets to confirm a match, but "eyeballed" them. A new trial was ordered when a jury could not come to a verdict.

His second trial led to a conviction of second-degree murder, but a judge ordered a third trial because the jury received a "sanitised" criminal history of a jailhouse witness who had testified that Mr Davis had confessed to the killing. If the jury had been given the full picture, they may have reached a different conclusion, the judge ruled.

The third trial also ended in a hung jury.

In his fourth murder trial, public defender Deborah Levi Katz argued that police - fearing the shooting of an unarmed man would reignite the riots - had planted the gun on Mr Davis after they shot him.

Mr Davis lost that fourth trial, and was sentenced to 50 years in prison for second-degree murder in March 2020. A year later, in 2021, a judge ordered a fifth trial because of issues with the fourth trial's jury selection.

But that trial will not go forward, now that charges have been dropped.

'Deep animus and vindictiveness'

Mr Davis's legal fight rallied many of the city's activists, who campaigned for his innocence.

Meanwhile, the city's top prosecutor, Marilyn Mosby, campaigned for his guilt.

When he was found guilty in his second trial, her office tweeted an image of Ms Mosby giving someone a hug, with the caption: "Victory. Keith Davis Jr was found guilty."

In 2021, days after Mr Davis was granted a fifth trial, Ms Mosby gave one of his supporters the middle-finger. She denied the rude gesture at first, but admitted to it after photos were leaked.

Two weeks later, she charged Mr Davis with attempted murder, after a fight broke out in prison.

Last spring, Ms Levi filed a motion asking the court to dismiss both the original murder charge and the new attempted murder charge, arguing they were brought by "deep animus, prosecutorial misconduct and vindictiveness".

A judge found that there was a "presumption of vindictiveness" towards Mr Davis in charging him with attempted murder, and ordered an evidentiary hearing to determine whether the charge should have been laid. The judge did not find any presumption of vindictiveness in connection with the original murder charge.

Ms Mosby did not immediately reply to the BBC's request for comment, but told the Associated Press on Friday that the case "has always been about the pursuit of justice for Kevin Jones and his family".

In January, Ms Mosby was indicted on federal charges of perjury and making a false statement on a loan application. She has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Last summer, she was defeated in the Democratic primary by Ivan Bates, who vowed to drop Mr Davis' charges.

Latest Stories

  • Jury selection to begin in US trial for Mexico's former top cop

    Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday in Brooklyn federal court in the corruption trial of Genaro Garcia Luna, once head of the Mexican equivalent of the FBI, who has been accused by the United States of accepting million-dollar bribes from the cartel once controlled by Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. Garcia Luna, the former Mexican secretary of public security, was arrested in Dallas in 2019 and charged with narcotics trafficking conspiracy for assisting the Sinaloa cartel. The charges resulted from the trial of El Chapo when a witness testified he had given Garcia Luna briefcases of cash.

  • Jonathan Scott Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute to Zooey Deschanel: 'To the Woman Who Keeps Me Smiling'

    The Property Brothers star and New Girl alum have been together for over three years

  • Biden’s Team Is Making This So Much Worse Than It Has to Be

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyIt’s easy to forget that the total number of known classified documents now found at President Joe Biden’s former private office at the Penn-Biden Center and at his private residence in Delaware appears to be very small. This is especially in comparison to the more than 300 classified documents former President Donald Trump had at Mar-a-Lago, plus the additional ones found at a West Palm Beach storage unit used by Trump. It’s also eas

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Flames' Duehr 1st player from South Dakota to score in NHL

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Walker Duehr made history with his first career NHL goal. Duehr’s first goal for Calgary on Thursday night broke a scoreless tie in the second period, and the 23-year-old winger who was born in Sioux Falls became the first South Dakota-born player to score in the NHL. “This shows that anybody who puts their head down and goes to work can achieve pretty great things,” Duehr said. Dillon Dube scored twice in the third period and Dan Vladar made 25 saves, helping the Flames to a 4-

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Canadiens top Predators 4-3 on night of honouring former defenceman P.K Subban

    MONTREAL — Fuelled by a pre-game ceremony honouring former defenceman P.K. Subban, the Montreal Canadiens stepped up their game right from the start. In a 4-0 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Monday, the Canadiens were outshot 19-6 in what head coach Martin St. Louis called an “unacceptable” first period. On Thursday, Montreal turned the tables outshooting Nashville 19-8 in the opening frame of a 4-3 win over the Predators. “We’re working on correcting this and tonight was a good example,” St. Loui

  • Carrier's late goal lifts Golden Knights past Panthers 4-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Carrier snapped a tie with 2:36 left, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Thursday night. The Panthers challenged Carrier's goal for goaltender interference. Officials ruled he was pushed into Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky by the Panthers' Brandon Montour, allowing the goal to stand. Keegan Kolesar's pass found Carrier in the crease, causing the scrum. It was Kolesar's second assist of the game. William Karlsson added an empty-net goal for the

  • Celtics pull away in 4th, beat Nets 109-98 for 5th straight

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Brooklyn 109-98 on Thursday night in the Nets' first game since losing Kevin Durant to a knee injury. Marcus Smart added 16 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who played without Jaylen Brown because of an injury. Malcolm Brogdon also scored 16 points, teaming with fellow backup guard Payton Pritchard to lead the decisive spurt early in the fourth that sent the Celtics

  • Canucks' Jim Rutherford talks Boudreau, Horvat and 'retooling' in strange presser

    Rutherford was mum on Bruce Boudreau's future and remained non-committal to a Canucks rebuild while pointing the finger at himself for the team's failures.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight

  • William Nylander deserves to be an NHL All-Star

    William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.&nbsp;

  • Flames hold off Stars' surge to net 6-5 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday. Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor Lewis, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also had goals for the Flames. Calgary led 6-1 late in the second period and has earned points in it last five games (3-0-2). Dan Vladar made 29 saves to win his second straight start in a match

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that

  • Binnington makes 31 saves, Blues hold off Senators 2-1

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jake Neighbours and Noel Acciari scored first-period goals and Jordan Binnington made 31 saves to lead the St. Louis Blues over the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Monday night. St. Louis broke a two-game skid and beat the Senators for the seventh time in nine meetings. Tim Stutzle scored for Ottawa, which has lost four of five. Acciari pounced on a miscue by Senators goalie Cam Talbot to make it 2-0. Talbot partially fanned on a clearing attempt, giving Acciari an open net. Neighbours s

  • Vikings special teams have bonded, blossomed behind Daniels

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The bond Matt Daniels has developed with his players in his first season as special teams coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings stretches out of the practice facility and into the parking lot. Each week, Daniels turns over his designated space to a player whose effort and performance on the unsung units of the kicking game warrants the honor. From the VIP vehicle treatment to his self-appointed player nicknames to the custom-made hats — with “ST” on the front and an African pr

  • Grzelcyk breaks late tie, Bruins beat Maple Leafs 4-3

    BOSTON (AP) — The NHL-best Boston Bruins haven’t lost back-to-back games all season, and they wanted to keep it that way. “The game meant more to us than I imagined before the game,” coach Jim Montgomery said after Boston bounced back from its first shutout of the season and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Saturday night. “And I’m glad it did,” Montgomery added. “We’re proud of not having lost two in a row. There was a purpose to what we were doing — not only because it was a second-place te

  • Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin