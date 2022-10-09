Keira Walsh is the world's most expensive player – and worth every penny

Keira Walsh turns Rose Lavelle - Michael Regan/Getty Images
In England's quest for a first Women's World Cup title next summer, the most important cog in their seemingly relentless winning machine is now surely holding midfielder Keira Walsh, who is beginning to look irreplaceable for Sarina Wiegman's side.

The European champions' 23-match unbeaten streak – now including 15 successive wins – is not to be sniffed at, including victories over all of the world's top three, and Walsh has been integral to their charge.

In years gone by, talismanic former Arsenal forward Kelly Smith felt like the one player England's hopes rested on at major tournaments, and players from the sides of the 2000s often recall a culture of 'pass the ball to Kelly and hope for some magic'. Now instead England's most important player is the one who is simply passing the ball to everyone else and allowing them to express themselves.

And she was a key reason why Friday's latest victims, the United States, the sport's most successful side, had their lowest share of possession in an international fixture for six years.

In the Lionesses' victory over the back-to-back World Cup winners at Wembley, nobody on the pitch passed the ball into the final third more than Walsh (10 times, Opta tells us) and she also won back possession nine times. Yet there is also so much more to her game than merely defence-splitting passes and intelligent position. The former Blackburn youth has an unrivalled ability to dictate the tempo.

If this contest at Wembley had been a sailing race, you would not have described Walsh as the best yachtswoman involved, nor the finest boat, but as the wind itself, dictating how fast everybody else in the fleet was going. And whether England and coasting to a double-figures victory over Luxembourg or battling past Germany in a major final, Walsh has been the player through which so much of England's play has centred.

Keira Walsh of England Women and Svenja Huth of Germany Women during the UEFA Women's Euro England 2022 - Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images
There's a calmness on the ball from Walsh, under pressure, that is emanating around the entire team. Her composure in possession is on a level that only very few English footballers have ever demonstrated.

There was a moment at Wembley on Friday night which really summed up just how comfortable she is under a high press on the ball, when she found herself being pressed just seven or eight yards from goal and seemingly in trouble. As the 76,000-strong crowd looked on anxiously, Walsh's heart rate barely seemed to flicker as she resolved the situation with ease and, within seconds, England had passed their way to the opposite end of the pitch instead.

If ever she were unavailable, the absence of the game's most expensive player would weaken England more than any of her team-mates. Across the rest of the squad, injuries would be a blow but England could certainly cope; they have a long list of capable centre-halves, wonderful attacking options across the front three, several good wingers who haven't even been called into this camp, and both Chelsea' Fran Kirby and Manchester United's Ella Toone battling for the No10 position. In terms of a deep-lying No6, Walsh is England's one true, world-class option.

Wiegman and fans will therefore hope Walsh will stay fit all the way through to next summer's World Cup final on Aug 20. The most likely back-up solution for England, in the unwanted scenario of Walsh missing a big game, would be for captain Leah Williamson to move up to midfield from centre-back and play in a position where she is relatively adept, but midfield is not Williamson's best position and, in truth, there are very few players in the world who can match Walsh's form there, let alone in England.

Her top-class performances are nothing new, of course. Any of the millions of onlookers who saw July's Euros final against Germany will remember her majestic pass from deep for Toone's opening goal, and for the past three years everyone has become used to Walsh being in the right place at the right time, every time.

Keira Walsh portrait - Aitor Alcalde/UEFA via Getty Images
Walsh also doesn't seem to have been fazed by the media attention placed on her especially since her world record transfer from Manchester City to Barcelona for a fee which is understood – including add-ons – will slightly exceed £400,000.

That may sound like a bargain for the most in-form player around but it is a huge amount of money for women's football where six-figure transfer fees are extremely rare.

Walsh developed her game admirably at Manchester City over the years since breaking through as a teenager and England fans are understandably excited about how much she may develop further playing with Barcelona, surrounded by technically-gifted Spain internationals and Champions League winners.

Her team-mate Lucy Bronze said this week that both she and Walsh are upping their game with Barcelona amid the high standard of passing football common at the club, and in turn that bringing those high standards back to England will help to keep raising the bar. It's a prospect that will strike fear into England's rivals.

