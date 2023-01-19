Keira Walsh on her world record price tag, being more aggressive and dealing with fame - Getty Images/Aitor Alcalde

She is the most expensive women’s footballer in the world but she is certainly not one to brag about it. On the contrary, Keira Walsh - in her own words - would prefer to go “under the radar” and does not crave individual accolades. The game has noticed her, though, and last week she was nominated for Fifa's Best Women's Player of the Year award, an announcement she wasn't aware of until her agent informed her. Walsh, in an unassuming fashion that is typical of her manner, replied: “What have I been nominated for?”

Naturally, though, ever since she was deservedly named Player of the Match in last summer's Euro Championship final victory over Germany at Wembley and played a crucial role in the Lionesses' run to their first major trophy, the spotlight shining on this humble 25-year-old from Rochdale has grown brighter.

“To play in my position and be recognised is a really nice feeling, but honestly I wasn't expecting it,” says Walsh, in reaction to being named as one of three England internationals on Fifa's 14-player list. “I like to go a little bit unnoticed and I’m happy just doing my job. That kind of goes hand-in-hand with the position I play in as well; I play that way on the pitch and it suits my personality off the pitch. I definitely prefer to go under the radar and not be on social media much and all of that. I just love playing football so all of the rest of it is like an added bonus.”

Simple, hard graft is one of the key reasons why those added bonuses are becoming more frequent for Walsh, exemplified by the fact that she voluntarily took on three days of extra training at Barcelona just before the turn of the year during Liga F’s winter break, on which she reflects: “It felt like a good opportunity to get some really good work in, training in a small group and working closely with the staff.” That was after driving down to Malaga with her West Highland White Terrier to visit her mum and dad for a “very sunny” Christmas; having family in Spain is one of the perks of signing for Barcelona from Manchester City last September.

That move - understood to have been for a fee of just over £400,000 - represented a major moment in Walsh’s career after eight seasons with Manchester City. She admits there are aspects of life in the North West she misses, chuckling as she says she sometimes wishes for “Manchester rain”, but her ambition to win the Champions League was a major driver in the transfer.

“It wasn't an easy decision,” says Walsh, who has become one of the finest holding midfielders the game has seen. “I felt really comfortable at Man City and we had just won the Euros, so it wasn’t easy to leave England and the English league but I wanted to be competing for the Champions League. There weren’t many teams I would have left Man City for but Barcelona was one of them. It was a club that I couldn’t say no to.

“Last season I was injured so I didn't get to play in the Champions League and then this season at Man City we got knocked out in the first [qualifying] round. Barcelona have been in and around the final for the last few years now, and off the back of winning the Euros, that feeling of winning trophies is unrivalled so that [the Champions League] is a massive one.”

The fee the Catalan club paid for her grabbed headlines all over the world but Walsh insists it is not something she has paid attention to. “That price tag, it’s not really a thing that I focus on, I’ve not really thought about that too much,” she says. “The girls haven’t really mentioned it either, which is nice. I was expecting to get a little bit of banter, but I haven’t had any, so that’s also been quite nice. The move felt like such a whirlwind for me after the Euros and I moved here not knowing the language so I didn’t really have time to think about any of that - it was just about settling in and trying to hit the ground running. I’m playing with the best players in the world here.”

Another key motivator for her switch to the 2021 Champions League winners was to try to improve her own game, and one aspect in particular which Walsh says her head coach Jonatan Giraldez is keen for her to enhance is aggression off the ball, something which perhaps might feel at odds with the former Blackburn Rovers youngster’s naturally calm, composed character.

“He [Giraldez] seems happy with the ability that I have on the ball and my technical and tactical skills, now it’s just more trying to win the ball back and being a little bit smarter. That’s something that I’m focusing on. I’ve had conversations [with the coaching staff] about my aggressiveness off the ball.

“Also what I’ve noticed playing here is that a lot of the play goes through the midfield, trying to play with each other in a lot of short passes. Whereas I think in England, there’s perhaps more focus on trying to get the ball forward quickly and playing slightly longer passes. Here, it’s about trying to build up a little slower, and trying to kill the opposition’s press with a lot of passes.”

'The best is yet to come'

Since Walsh’s arrival, Barcelona have won every league fixture, as well as topping their Champions League group to reach the quarter-finals, and she has been inspired by her team-mates’ skills. “[What’s impressed me] is their speed of thought and the speed they play at,” says Walsh. “Playing with Patri in midfield [Spain star Patricia Guijarro], the passes that she sees off one touch, she’s unbelievable at that. People speak about Spanish players being technical and tactical but also I’m impressed by their ability to win it back and their aggressiveness away from the ball, perhaps that was something that I wasn’t expecting. But I’m settling in now, and that’s something that I’m trying to improve in my game as well. I’m enjoying every minute of it.

“After the Christmas break, I feel a lot more comfortable and a lot more confident, and hopefully you’ll see that in the performances. The way Barcelona play, it’s very much about knowing where each other will be and finding each other in those spaces. The girls have been really helpful and I’m enjoying it but, for me, the best is yet to come.”

Keira Walsh and Mari Jose during the match corresponding to the week 2 of the Liga Iberdrola between FC Barcelona and UD Granadilla Tenerife - Urbanandsport/Getty Images

An off-field benefit of playing for Barcelona is that she is not recognised as much as she would be in England. She is still unaccustomed to the new-found fame that followed the triumph at Wembley last summer, saying: “Off the back of Euros, it was crazy. Sometimes I still feel a little bit uncomfortable when people come up to me because I’m not expecting people to know who I am. For me, it still feels a little bit strange but coming out here [to Spain] is definitely quieter. And it’s allowed me to really focus on the football and on improving before the World Cup.”

Of course, should the Lionesses deliver another trophy at the World Cup, which takes place in Australia and New Zealand in July and August, the limelight on the players will only grow. Next on the agenda for Sarina Wiegman’s side, though, is facing Belgium, Italy and South Korea in the Arnold Clark Cup next month and Walsh is looking forward to spending time in camp with her England team-mates.

“I love being with the Lionesses,” she says. “It’s such a special group. It’s a massive year for us and I think we know as a team now that there are going to be a lot of eyes on us. But I just want us to keep the focus that we had at the Euros, keeping away from all that attention and really just focusing on each game. That massively helped us - we kept everything within our bubble, so that's definitely a focus.”

With 54 caps and many more years of senior international football, ahead of her, Walsh is well on her way to iconic status for England. Win the World Cup, and this surely won't be Walsh’s last nomination for the Fifa Best prize.