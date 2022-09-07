Keira Walsh: Barcelona agree world-record fee for Manchester City and England midfielder

Barcelona have agreed a world-record fee with Manchester City for the England midfielder Keira Walsh.

The fee, which is understood to be at least £350,000, is the highest in the history of women's football.

There is slight conjecture over the potential fee, with some sources suggesting the deal will be more than £350,000 in the long-term.

The previous world record is believed to be Pernille Harder's £300,000 move to Chelsea from Wolfsburg in September 2020.

However, US deals involve allocation fees and trade assets so final fees are undisclosed.

Walsh, 25, is now free to discuss terms and arrange a medical with the club.

Man City have reluctantly agreed to sell Walsh, who was a star of England's Euros campaign, after rejecting multiple offers from Barcelona this summer.

Walsh is in the final year of her contract and is said to be keen on the move.

The deal has to be completed by the time the Spanish deadline for foreign deals runs out at 11pm BST on Wednesday.

Man City are looking at replacements for Walsh before Thursday's WSL transfer deadline.

Walsh played a key role for England as they won Euro 2022 this summer and was named player of the match in the final as the Lionesses beat Germany at Wembley.

Since making her City debut in July 2014, the 25-year-old has made 189 appearances for the club, scoring eight goals. She has 49 caps for England.