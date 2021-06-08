Keira Knightley Says She Doesn't 'Know Anyone Who Hasn't Been' Harassed: 'Everybody Has'

Courtesy Harper’s Bazaar UK/ Boo George

Keira Knightley is opening up about her past experiences with harassment.

In the July issue of Harper's Bazaar UK, the British actress, 36, revealed it took her hearing other women's experiences with misogyny to realize it was a problem she always encountered, but never thought about.

"It was when women started listing all the precautions they take when they walk home to make sure they're safe, and I thought, I do every single one of them, and I don't even think about it. It's f---ing depressing," Knightley expressed.

Ironically, Harper's Bazaar reported a "lone male stranger" approached the actress and interviewer, asking the Pride & Prejudice star if she attended the school nearby before following the two after they walked away to "find sanctuary" at a garden.

"I think it's quite interesting talking about this while being chased around," Knightley pointed out. "I love that politician who said there ought to be a curfew for men and men were outraged, and you think - but there's a curfew for women and there always has been."

When asked if she's ever experienced harassment before, the two-time Oscar nominee said she and everyone in her life have all been harassed at some point.

"Yes! I mean, everybody has. Literally, I don't know anyone who hasn't been, in some way, whether it's being flashed at, or groped, or some guy saying they're going to slit your throat, or punching you in the face, or whatever it is, everybody has," she said.

In January, Knightley revealed she's "not interested" in filming sex scenes, explaining how she's "very uncomfortable now trying to portray the male gaze." This led the actress to set boundaries for herself with male directors when it came to showing her body onscreen.

"If I was making a story … and it was about that journey of motherhood and that journey of body [acceptance] … I'm sorry, but that would have to be with a female filmmaker," Knightley said in a conversation with CHANEL Connects podcast. "I don't have an absolute ban, but I kind of do with men."

She continued, "I don't want it to be those horrible sex scenes where you're all greased up and everybody's grunting. I'm not interested in doing that."