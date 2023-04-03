Keir’s still hanging on the phone –and on the fence – during the holidays

Sir Keir Starmer - Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Parliament has broken up for the holidays, and it is pure coincidence that Amsterdam’s prostitutes are protesting against rowdy British tourists.

Last week, it is alleged, a Conservative MP called a senior colleague from a brothel at four in the morning and said: “I don’t know how I got here and I can’t find my clothes.” Half the backbenchers are trying to guess who it was. The other half are worried that it might have been them. Such are the amnesiac effects of Harvey’s Bristol Cream.

Sir Keir Starmer, by contrast, never stops working (there’s no rest for the insipid). Hence on Monday morning at 10am, when many a Tory was going to bed, he was doing a radio phone-in from Hartlepool.



Keir, “you and I are polar opposites”, said a geezer in Marylebone: “I’m Spurs, you’re Arsenal.” Starmer laughed. “You worked for the Crown Prosecution Service and, unfortunately, I ended up being prosecuted.” The laughter ceased. What’s your question, please? What can you do to reduce reoffending among ex-prisoners?

Was this a prank call?! It wouldn't matter. Whatever he is asked, Starmer is utterly ambiguous, because the closer he gets to power, the more terrified he is of saying how he'd use it. On the teachers’ strike: “I support their right to see industrial action,” he said decisively, “but, to be clear, I don’t want to see industrial action.” Thus he nailed down that critical demographic of voters who love cake but have no desire to eat it.

Had he spoken to Rosie Duffield?

Keir can cut a lonely figure up there on that fence of his. A caller asked if it was true that he hadn’t spoken to Rosie Duffield “since September 2021”? That’s the feminist MP who is loathed by the trans lobby.

“I spoke to Rosie the other week,” said Keir – referring to the moment he saw her in the corridor, cried, “Oh no, it’s Rosie Duffield,” and ran in the opposite direction. I just want to bring some “common sense” to the trans “conversation”, he explained, and hence had come up with his own, arresting formula that 99.9 per cent of women “haven’t got a penis”.

Story continues

This must be the most unromantic definition of femininity I have ever heard, and it still implies that 0.1 per cent of Great Britain – roughly the population of Rochester – do have a penis but are, in Keir’s head, every other inch a woman.



Okay, so he doesn’t talk much to Rosie; how about Jeremy Corbyn? On this, we finally got a straight answer.

“I haven’t spoken to Jeremy Corbyn for two-and-a-half years,” replied Starmer, doing his best impression of Peter denying familiarity with the accused. Is he a friend, asked the host? “No.” But in 2020, you described him as a friend? “Well, I worked with him.” Okay, but in 2020, you said these exact words: “Jeremy Corbyn is a colleague, he’s a friend, he’s led us through some very difficult times in the Labour Party.” So, did you have a friendship or not? “No.”

On Corbyn's allotment, a cock crowed twice.



Poor old Jeremy. The voters rejected him. His party kicked him out. And even Keir won’t call him a friend. Ah well, he’ll always have Hizbollah and Hamas.