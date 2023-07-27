Keir Starmer's popularity sinks in Red Wall after Labour's mixed by-election results

Sir Keir Starmer has a net approval rating of zero, according to a survey conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies - Jacob King/PA

Sir Keir Starmer’s popularity in the Red Wall has sunk to its lowest level since September last year.

A new survey conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies found 34 per cent of voters in the key seats approved of the Labour leader’s performance while the same percentage said they disapproved, giving him a net approval rating of zero.

Meanwhile, Labour’s poll lead over the Tories in the crunch constituencies has shrunk by seven points in just two weeks.

The polling was conducted on July 23 in the wake of Labour’s mixed results in a trio of by-elections held on July 20.

Labour secured a stunning victory in the Selby and Ainsty by-election as the party overturned a Tory majority of more than 20,000.

But the party failed to gain Boris Johnson’s former seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip as the Tories held on, winning by a slender majority of 495 votes.

The Uxbridge result represented a significant disappointment for Labour, with the failure to gain the seat widely blamed on a voter backlash against Sadiq Khan’s expansion of the Ulez scheme.

The new Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll found Sir Keir’s Red Wall approval rating had fallen by five points when compared to the previous poll conducted two weeks ago.

Approval of his performance as Labour leader was down by one point while disapproval was up by four points.

The net approval rating of zero was the lowest recorded by Sir Keir in the seats since Sept 4 last year when it was minus five.

Rishi Sunak’s latest approval rating in the Red Wall was minus 20 which represented an improvement of two points on the previous poll.

The Red Wall refers to 40 traditionally Labour voting seats, located mostly in the north of England, which the Tories won 39 of at the 2019 general election. They then picked up the 40th seat of Hartlepool at a subsequent by-election.

Holding onto the seats at the next general election is likely to be crucial to the Tories’ hopes of staying in power.

Labour has held a commanding poll lead in the Red Wall for many months but the latest survey showed the Tories have closed the gap.

Labour’s lead was still significant at 18 points but that was down by seven points on the previous poll from two weeks ago on July 9.

Labour support was at 48 per cent, down by four points, while Tory support was at 30 per cent, up by three points.

The 18-point lead was Labour’s narrowest in the Red Wall since May 28.

