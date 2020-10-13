Keir Starmer urges PM to impose 'circuit breaker' lockdown on England

Keir Starmer called on the government to “follow the science” and impose a national “circuit breaker” lockdown of at least two weeks as the death toll from Covid-19 soared to a four-month high.

In a significant escalation, the Labour leader said Boris Johnson had “lost control of the virus” and must take urgent action to impose a near-total shutdown across England over October half-term.

“If we don’t, we could sleep-walk into a long and bleak winter. That choice is now for the prime minister to make. I urge him to do so,” he said.

The call was backed by metro mayors across northern England as official figures showed 143 UK deaths in a single day – the highest since early June. Last month the chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, warned the country could see 200 daily deaths by mid-November without fresh controls.

Late on Monday, papers published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) revealed that scientific advisers urged the government to impose a fortnight-long lockdown as long ago as 21 September or risk “catastrophic consequences”, but were ignored. Instead, Johnson announced limited measures including a 10pm pubs curfew, advice to work from home and stricter curbs in worst-hit areas.

On Tuesday, two government advisers said that between 3,000 and 107,000 deaths could be avoided by January if strict circuit breaker curbs are imposed from 24 October to 7 November. Graham Medley, who sits on Sage, and Matt Keeling, of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling, told the Financial Times they would release their findings in a joint paper.

With the death toll quadrupling over the past month, Medley warned the UK to expect 400 deaths a day by early November.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Starmer said “the government’s plan simply isn’t working,” adding: “That is why I am calling for a two- to three-week circuit break in England – in line with Sage’s recommendation. A temporary set of clear and effective restrictions designed to get R back below 1. And to reverse the trend of infections and hospitalisations.”

He suggested the shutdown, one week of which would coincide with schools’ planned half-term break, could also be used to upgrade the UK’s beleaguered test-and-trace system. The Sage minutes said test and trace was having only a “marginal” and diminishing impact on the spread of the disease.

Starmer suggested schools could remain open but non-essential offices and all hospitality businesses would close, though he said they must be compensated by the Treasury.

It came as the prime minister faced a significant rebellion from lockdown-sceptics among his own MPs, 42 of whom signalled their discontent by voting against the 10pm pubs and restaurants curfew. The Conservative rebels fired a warning shot amid angry scenes in the Commons where Matt Hancock, the health secretary, criticised lockdown sceptics.

Johnson told MPs at the backbench 1922 Committee on Tuesday evening that Starmer was “careering all over the place like a broken shopping trolley”, according to a senior Conservative source who also pointed to the scepticism of some Labour MPs about local lockdown measures. However, government officials have repeatedly insisted a national lockdown remains an option if the situation deteriorates.

Sage’s advice was released on Monday after the prime minister made clear in a press conference that he had rejected a national circuit breaker in favour of a three-tier system of restrictions.

Vallance believed it would be helpful to publish the Sage advice as soon as possible, the Guardian understands.

The senior Conservative MP Bernard Jenkin, who chairs the powerful liaison committee of MPs, suggested on Monday that a “short, sharp shock” may be necessary.

The idea of a circuit breaker was also backed by metro mayors in northern England provided it came with more financial support than is currently on the table. The mayors of Greater Manchester, the Sheffield city region and North of Tyne represent a combined 5.5 million people.

Andy Burnham, mayor of Greater Manchester, said he would prefer a nationwide circuit breaker to tier 3 (“very high risk”) measures because it “would be much more effective, come with proper financial support and allow the reset of test and trace”. “A winter in tier 3 would kill us,” he said. “We are not there yet.”

