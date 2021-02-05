Keir Starmer urged to display leadership amid claims he is 'not up to it'

Starmer visited a vaccine centre in Watford on Thursday. His MPs have raised concerns that his virus policies aren't connecting with voters - PA

Labour MPs have urged Sir Keir Starmer to set out his long-term vision for the party after the Left-leaning New Statesman warned there was a "consensus" forming that he "is simply not up to it".

Senior backbenchers raised concern on Thursday night over the party's lack of direction, while others fear that Sir Keir's "constructive" approach to opposition during the pandemic is proving "ineffectual" and failing to cut through with voters.

Supporters of Sir Keir reject the claims, pointing out that Labour has closed a double-digit polling gap with the Tories under his leadership, and that his personal ratings remain high.

They also argue that Labour pressure on ministers over issues such as universal credit, support for leaseholders in flats covered in flammable cladding and restrictions at the border was helping to force policy change.

However, warning that personal approval for Sir Keir has yet to translate into a solid lead for the party among voters, the New Statesman reports that within the commentariat "an unwelcome consensus is forming: that the Labour leader is simply not up to it".

It goes on to highlight concerns over the lack of clout wielded by Sir Keir's front-bench team as well as the sense that its calls for teachers to be moved up the vaccination queue smacks of "opportunism".

Speaking to The Telegraph, figures from across the party echoed similar sentiments, with several MPs warning that Sir Keir is facing his first real test after suffering a bruising week.

Alongside a backlash over Labour's vaccination policy, on Wednesday Sir Keir was forced to apologise after he accused Boris Johnson of wrongly claiming he had advocated remaining in the European Medicines Agency.

He insisted that he had "misheard" and thought the Prime Minister was accusing him of wanting to join the EU's vaccine programme.

But for many MPs and Labour supporters, including moderates, the greatest concern is Sir Keir's failure to land decisive blows on the Government, as well as a reluctance to begin mapping out a clear policy agenda.

"We've got one of the most incompetent governments we've ever had, who are managing the pandemic in a dreadful way, and all too often we're just agreeing with them and giving them carte blanche," one veteran MP said.

