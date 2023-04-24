Keir Starmer signals end of Diane Abbott’s Labour career over ‘anti-Semitic’ comments

Diane Abbott - Peter Nicholls/Reuters

Sir Keir Starmer signalled the end of Diane Abbott’s political career after he described her comments about racism as “anti-Semitic”.

The hard-Left former shadow home secretary was suspended as a Labour MP over the weekend for questioning whether Jewish people experienced racism.

In his first comments on the matter, the Labour leader said her views were “to be condemned”.

Lord John Mann, the Government’s anti-Semitism tsar, said she should stand down as an MP following her “appalling” remarks.

Ms Abbott had the Labour whip suspended after making comments suggesting Jewish, Irish and Traveller people are not subject to racism “all their lives”.

She said in a letter to The Observer that although white people “with points of difference” suffer prejudice, they have not suffered the same racism as black people.

The MP later apologised for the comments, claiming that they were a first draft sent to the newspaper in error.

Speaking to broadcasters this morning, Sir Keir said: “In my view what she said was to be condemned, it was anti-Semitic.”

He added: “Diane Abbott has suffered a lot of racial abuse over many many years … that doesn’t take away from the fact that I condemn the words she used and we must never accept the argument that there’s some sort of hierarchy of racism.

“I will never accept that, the Labour Party will never accept that, and that’s why we acted as swiftly as we did yesterday.”

Sir Keir would not comment on whether Ms Abbott would be prevented from standing as a Labour MP, but said: “There’s an investigation in place, I’ve got to let that investigation be completed.”

Ms Abbott, an MP since 1987, was the first black woman elected to Parliament and served as former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow home secretary.

‘Leave the party’

Lord Mann, a former Labour MP and government adviser on anti-Semitism, told Sky News: “I would anticipate she will retire now at the next election.

“It’s awful. It’s very, very sad. I think the best thing she could do is say she’s going to stand down at the next election.”

Fiona Sharpe, spokesman for Labour Against Anti-Semitism, called on Ms Abbott to “join Jeremy [Corbyn] and leave the party”.

“I think she’s exposed herself for what her views really are,” she said.

Mr Corbyn is currently serving as an independent MP after he lost the whip three years ago.

Since her suspension, Ms Abbott has criticised Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, on social media.

She wrote on Twitter:

@wesstreeting makes another speech about “reform” of the NHS. We all know what he means by that and why the Tory press love it. pic.twitter.com/vHdd9BsqTU — Diane Abbott MP (@HackneyAbbott) April 24, 2023

This morning Pat McFadden, shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, said Labour officials will decide on Ms Abbott’s future in the party.

He would not say whether she should stand again for her London constituency of Hackney North and Stoke Newington at the next general election, saying disciplinary matters “will be a matter for the chief whip and the leader”.

Mr McFadden told BBC Breakfast that her comments “were completely wrong”, saying: “They were offensive to people and based on a very wrong idea that there can be some sort of hierarchy when it comes to victims of racism.

“Anyone who has looked at the history will know that Jewish people have suffered the most terrible racism. The history of the 20th century is very obvious.

“Even recently, anti-Semitism is still a problem in our society. I think what she said was wrong in its own terms and the chief whip and the leader had no choice but to take the action they took.”