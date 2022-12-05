Keir Starmer would scrap House of Lords 'as quickly as possible' - live updates

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, is pictured in the House of Commons on November 30 - AFP

Sir Keir Starmer said a Labour government would abolish the House of Lords "as quickly as possible" - but he was unable to guarantee that it would happen during the party's first term in government.

The Labour leader will today unveil a report put together by the party’s commission on the UK’s future, headed by ex-prime minister Gordon Brown, and scrapping the upper chamber is one of the main proposals.

Sir Keir will hail the recommendations for political and economic devolution as "the biggest ever transfer of power from Westminster to the British people".

He said this morning that the House of Lords is "indefensible" and it must be replaced with an elected upper chamber.

However, he failed to guarantee it would be scrapped during a first term in power, telling BBC Breakfast: "I am very keen that all of the recommendations in the report are carried out as quickly as possible."

Sir Keir said he believed all of the recommendations in the report "can be implemented within the first five years of a Labour government" but he also said that "obviously there is a discussion to be had about how and when every bit is implemented".

08:20 AM

Labour wants decisions made 'as close to people as possible'

Much of Labour's big report on the UK's future is focused on devolving more powers and spreading prosperity to the country's regions.

Sir Keir Starmer summed it up this morning by saying that he wanted to "let people with skin in the game have a much greater say over what happens in their area".

He told BBC Breakfast: "I want to ensure that so far as possible decisions about people are made as close to them as possible and that includes the revenue, that includes the money.

"So no more silos, this money to be controlled centrally, only for these purposes. Much more flexibility, much more empowerment for local authorities, local areas, so we can actually get our country moving forward."

08:13 AM

Sir Keir Starmer unable to guarantee Lords would be scrapped during first term

The main question around Labour's pledge to scrap the House of Lords is when the policy would actually be implemented.

Sir Keir Starmer was unable this morning to guarantee that it be done during the first term of a Labour government.

Asked the question during an interview on BBC Breakfast, the Labour leader said: "I am very keen that all of the recommendations in the report are carried out as quickly as possible. So we will now have after today a process of consultation, testing the ideas with a view to how do we implement them. It would be surprising to have a report of this size if we didn’t then consult those affected. So, how do we implement this?

"But to be very clear and in answer to your question, the reason we are having the consultation now before the election was because I am absolutely determined that an incoming Labour government will be a government of delivery, therefore I want the consultation out the way before the election and then I want to get on with delivering.

"And all of the recommendations in the report, including the recommendation in relation to the House of Lords are deliberately written in a way that means they can be implemented within the first five years of a Labour government.

"Obviously there is a discussion to be had about how and when every bit is implemented but the reason we are doing the consultation now is because I am determined we will deliver."

08:11 AM

Sir Keir Starmer: House of Lords is 'indefensible'

Sir Keir Starmer said the House of Lords is "indefensible" and must be replaced with an elected upper chamber.

The Labour leader told BBC Breakfast: "Yes. Look, I think the House of Lords is indefensible. Anybody who looks at the House of Lords would struggle to say that it should be kept so we want to abolish the House of Lords and replace it with an elected chamber that has really strong missions, so for example looks after devolution, actually makes sure that our politics works.

"So yes, we do need to abolish the House of Lords."

08:09 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

The main event this morning will be Sir Keir Starmer unveiling Labour's big new report on devolution and future prosperity.

The report has been put together by Labour's commission on the UK's future, headed by Gordon Brown, and one of its main recommendations is to abolish the House of Lords and replace it with an elected upper chamber.

Sir Keir is holding a press conference at 10am in Leeds and he has also been on the morning broadcast round to roll the pitch.

I will guide you through the key developments.