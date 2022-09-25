Keir Starmer Says Labour Would Bring Back The 45p Tax Rate For The Highest Earners

Keir Starmer is greeted by Labour activists as he arrives at the Pullman Hotel ahead of Labour's annual party conference. (Photo: Ian Forsyth via Getty Images)

Keir Starmer is greeted by Labour activists as he arrives at the Pullman Hotel ahead of Labour's annual party conference. (Photo: Ian Forsyth via Getty Images)

Labour would bring back the 45p rate of income tax for the UK’s highest earners, Keir Starmer has said.

The Labour leader said the move - which was announced by chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng in Friday’s mini-budget - was unfair because it handed millionaires a £55,000 tax cut.

However, he said an incoming Labour government would not reverse Kwarteng’s decision to cut the basic rate of income tac from 20p to 19p.

Starmer was speaking as Labour kicked off its annual conference in Liverpool.

Asked by the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg if he would would overturn the decision to abolish the 45p tax rate for those earning more than £150,000 a year, he said: “Yes. I do not think that the choice to have tax cuts for those that are earning hundreds if thousands of pounds is the right choice when our economy is struggling the way it is, working people are struggling the way they are and our public services are on their knees. So it is the wrong choice.

“I would reverse the decision that they made on Friday, let’s be absolutely clear about that.”

He added: “It is hugely risky, it is hugely divisive and I would reverse it.”

On the new 19p basic income tax rate, Starmer said: “I’ve long made the argument that we should reduce the tax burden on working people so no we wouldn’t reverse that.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Related...