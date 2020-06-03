Keir Starmer says 1km queue of MPs was 'shameful' and breached equalities act

Reuters TV

Sir Keir Starmer has said scenes of MPs queueing around the parliamentary estate to vote was “shameful” and claimed incidents of members being left unable to vote was a clear case of indirect discrimination under the Equalities Act.

Urging Boris Johnson to restore the so-called “hybrid parliament” and online voting, the Labour leader said: “The scenes yesterday of MPs queuing to vote and members being unable to vote were frankly shameful.”

Addressing MPs during prime minister’s questions, Sir Keir added: “Members on all sides know this is completely unnecessary and unacceptable.

“If any other employer behaved like this it would be a clear and obvious case of indirect discrimination under Equalities Act. A clear and obvious case.”

His intervention comes after Jacob Rees-Mogg, the leader of the Commons, defended the government’s plan to end virtual voting – a system put in place in April during the the height of the coronavirus outbreak in the UK.

Mr Rees-Mogg insisted those MPs shielding or self-isolating due to Covid-19 would be able to continue to participate in parliamentary debates and questions virtually, but said the practice of online voting would come to an end - prompting considerable criticism.

During the first physical votes on Tuesday since ending the virtual parliament, MPs criticised “ludicrous scenes” and images that circulated on social media showing members in long queues stretching across the Palace of Westminster.

In his response to Sir Keir on Wednesday, Mr Johnson added: “He needs to consider what is going on throughout the country where ordinary people are getting used to queuing for long periods of time to do their shopping or whatever it happens to be.

“I must say I do not think it unreasonable that we should ask parliamentarians to come back to this place and do their job. I know it’s difficult, I apologise to colleagues for the inconvenience.

“I apologise to those with particular difficulties because they are shielding or they are elderly and it’s vital they should know the changes we are making today they should be able to vote by proxy.”

