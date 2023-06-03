Keir Starmer and Sadiq Khan split over Labour leader’s green-belt plan

Sadiq Khan has opened up a public split with Sir Keir Starmer over the Labour leader’s plan to build housing on the green belt.

The Mayor of London has said he is “committed to protecting” the capital’s green belt and that even “derelict and unsightly” parts of it should be shielded from development.

Last month, Sir Keir said councils should be given the ability to build on certain areas of the green belt as he vowed that a Labour government would be on the side of the “builders not blockers”.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“We need to have that discussion,” he said. “But it cannot be reduced to a simple discussion of will you or will you not build on the green belt. This is why it’s important for local areas to have the power to decide where housing is going to be.”

In a subsequent interview with the BBC, he said: “We would make those tough choices and say to local areas, notwithstanding that it’s green belt, if it’s a car park or similar land which doesn’t affect the beauty of our countryside… then we’ll change the planning rules, we’ll give you the powers to do that.”

However, Mr Khan has defied the Labour leader by indicating that he supports the status quo.

Asked about the mayor’s stance in light of Sir Keir’s comments, a spokesman for Mr Khan pointed to his London Plan – a strategy drawn up in 2021 to inform planning decisions in the capital for the next two decades – which is emphatic in its support for the green belt.

Crucially, the document appears to rule out Sir Keir’s proposal to build on “land which doesn’t affect the beauty of our countryside”.

The plan states: “Openness and permanence are essential characteristics of the green belt, but, despite being open in character, some parts of the green belt do not provide significant benefits to Londoners as they have become derelict and unsightly.

“This is not, however, an acceptable reason to allow development to take place.

“These derelict sites may be making positive contributions to biodiversity, flood prevention, and climate resilience.

“The mayor will work with boroughs and other strategic partners to enhance access to the green belt and to improve the quality of these areas in ways that are appropriate within the green belt.”

Mr Khan’s spokesman said: “The mayor is committed to protecting London’s green belt. It serves a number of vital functions, including mitigating the impacts of the climate crisis and protecting green spaces that Londoners rely upon.

“The mayor believes that where building is allowed on the green belt it should be very limited and the mayor’s London Plan is clear that green-belt boundaries should be changed only in exceptional circumstances.

“Sadiq has started a record number of genuinely affordable homes, working with partners to successfully bring forward more brownfield land for residential development.”

The disagreement is the most significant split between the two Labour politicians since comments from Mr Khan in January that the UK should consider rejoining the EU single market and customs union – policies that Sir Keir has ruled out.

Despite Mr Khan reiterating his support for the green belt, the Tories are likely to try to use Sir Keir’s policy against the London mayor in the run-up to next year’s mayoral election.

Story continues

Theresa Villiers, former environment secretary and MP for the London seat of Chipping Barnet, told The Telegraph that Labour’s policy on the green belt was “another important reason for people to come out and vote against them in the suburbs in particular”.

“The green belt has protected London and given it a real green lung,” she said. “To see that ripped up is really worrying.”

She added that “reiterating strong support for green-belt protections” should be “part of the platform” for whoever emerges as the Tories’ mayoral candidate.

Andrew Boff, a London Assembly member who is running for the nomination, has said that brownfield sites on the green belt should be protected.

In an interview with The Telegraph earlier this year, he said: “People say, ‘well, you could lose a little bit of this, and that piece of green belt that doesn’t look so green, well we could lose that’.

“Well, the moment you start compromising on that you might as well write off the entire amount.

“Because the moment you say you can compromise on green belt is the moment that people who own chunks of land with green belt will deliberately derelict it.”