Keir Starmer’s praise for Labour’s winners reveals a leader serious about power

The new leader had taken charge of the party after a catastrophic defeat. He was not yet sure how much Labour would have to change if it were to see power again, and he knew every step would be greeted by howls of betrayal from some on the left, but he understood that change it must. So in his first leader’s speech to the party conference, he chose to make the assembled activists relive the trauma of their election loss. “Remember how you felt on that dreadful morning of 10 June. Just remember how you felt, and think to yourselves, ‘June the ninth, 1983; never ever again will we experience that.”

That compelling passage of Neil Kinnock’s oratory, delivered in Brighton in that distant age when party conferences were held at the seaside rather than in cyberspace, came to mind as I listened to Sir Keir Starmer delivering his leader’s speech to Labour’s virtual conference. There was an unmistakable echo when he condemned Jeremy Corbyn without naming him by saying: “Never again will Labour go into an election not being trusted on national security, with your job, with your community and your money.”

It is characteristic of Labour’s tragic history of repeated electoral failure that another “never again” speech was required several decades after the original. Labour is a party obsessed with its past and, at the same time, it is a party that so often fails to learn the lessons from its past. Labour never wins if voters think the party doesn’t like the country it aspires to govern. Labour always loses if voters think the party isn’t to be trusted with their security and the economy.

Some have suggested that Mr Starmer was lucky not to have been speaking to a conference hall packed with Labour activists because that passage of his speech, and others in which he sought to bury his predecessor, would have been barracked by continuity Corbynites. I disagree. Expressions of internal dissent can serve a useful purpose when they dramatise to the public that a new leader is reforming his party. When Tony Blair dropped everyone’s jaws at the 1994 Blackpool conference by announcing that he planned to rewrite clause IV, the average voter, not being expert in the party’s constitution or the theologies of the left, would have struggled to appreciate why it mattered. All was made clear to them when Arthur Scargill, the Marxist leader of the miners’ union, ferociously attacked the modernisation of the party’s credo. Every voter then instantly understood that Labour was changing and in a way most of them would approve.

Labour now has a leader who doesn’t want to become another of the many chapters devoted to losers

Mr Starmer couldn’t hope to achieve that level of impactful drama. The age of Covid obliged him to deliver his speech from a socially distanced podium erected in a near-empty arts centre in Doncaster. Lacking the theatre that comes from making an address to a mass gathering, a highly significant speech has not commanded the media or public attention that it deserves.

I call it important for several reasons. First, because he demonstrated that Labour now has a leader who is acutely aware of the party’s multi-volume history of electoral failure and one who doesn’t want to become another of the many chapters devoted to losers. This is one of the many vivid differences with Mr Corbyn, who behaved as if he had won after losing in 2017 and did the same again even after the crushing defeat of 2019. “When you lose an election in a democracy, you deserve to,” was Mr Starmer’s correctly withering verdict. “You don’t look at the electorate and ask them, ‘What were you thinking?’ You look at yourself and ask, ‘What were we doing?’”

After telling his party that it was “time to get serious” about pursuing power, he praised Clement Attlee, Harold Wilson and Tony Blair, the only Labour leaders to have secured election victories. This is a refreshing change. After the 2010 defeat, Labour became gripped by a self-destructive compulsion for trashing its own record. Ed Miliband, and Mr Corbyn even more so, often talked as if the party’s 13 years in power between 1997 and 2010 were a long and terrible mistake. This was popular with some activists, but not a formula for success at the ballot box. Why would the average voter be encouraged to choose Labour by Labour’s own leaders bad-mouthing their party’s record? Labour now has a leader who expresses pride in what his party has achieved with power, an essential requisite for aspiring to hold office again.

