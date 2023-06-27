Keir Starmer ‘plans to axe Labour chairman in pre-election reshuffle’

Keir Starmer is expected to complete a revamp of his shadow cabinet following this year’s party conference - Stefan Rousseau/PA

Sir Keir Starmer is planning to sack his party chairman in a pre-election reshuffle, Labour sources believe.

The Labour leader is expected to complete a revamp of his shadow cabinet following this year’s party conference, which takes place in October.

Few senior frontbenchers are likely to be moved, sources said, because Sir Keir is refusing to make any changes he does not believe would have a direct impact on Labour’s position in the polls.

But Labour officials widely expect him to demote Anneliese Dodds, the chairman, and replace her with a figure with more experience of running campaigns.

One source said Ms Dodds was “not political enough” for the job of party chairman, while another claimed she had done a poor job of balancing her twin jobs of chairman and shadow women and equalities minister.

Shabana Mahmood, Labour’s national campaign coordinator, is widely tipped in Labour headquarters to replace her.

The chairman is likely to become increasingly important in the coming months as Labour gears up for the next general election and attempts to keep its affiliated trade unions onside.

Sir Keir’s reshuffle is also expected to align the portfolios of his shadow ministers with those of new Whitehall departments, including the Department for Business and Trade and the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.

Lucy Powell, the shadow culture secretary, is understood to be interested in taking over the role of shadow science secretary, which would leave her in charge of the AI, telecoms and technology policy she manages from her current role.

It had previously been suggested that Darren Jones, the chairman of the Commons business and trade committee, would be promoted to the shadow cabinet, but sources suggested he would be overlooked in favour of Ms Powell.

Insiders said there were unlikely to be any major changes to the key roles around Sir Keir, including David Lammy as shadow foreign secretary, Yvette Cooper as shadow home secretary and Rachel Reeves as shadow chancellor.

But a reshuffle focused on aligning his shadow cabinet with Whitehall departments may also raise questions about the position of Angela Rayner, who holds several titles including shadow secretary of state for the future of work.

Announcements about industrial relations are often made by Ms Reeves or Jonathan Reynolds, the shadow business secretary, instead.

Despite reported disagreements between Sir Keir and Ms Rayner, a Labour leader cannot sack their deputy because the position is directly elected by party members.

Ms Rayner has taken a low profile in recent “mission” announcements, which have instead featured Ms Reeves, Ms Cooper, Wes Streeting and Ed Miliband.

She last appeared on the morning round of media interviews for the party on April 23, triggering fresh speculation about plans for Labour tax rises when she responded to a question about capital gains tax by talking about making the tax system “fairer for working people”. Ms Reeves later ruled out an increase in the levy.

A Labour spokesman declined to comment on speculation about a reshuffle.

