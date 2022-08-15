Keir Starmer’s plan to freeze energy price cap 'could cost as much as Covid furlough scheme'

Keir Starmer - Jane Barlow/PA

Sir Keir Starmer’s proposed energy price cap freeze could end up costing the same amount as the Government’s coronavirus furlough scheme, the boss of a leading think tank has said.

The Labour leader unveiled a plan on Sunday to freeze the cap on electricity and gas prices at its current level of £1,971 for six months from October.

It would shield households from the predicted rise to £3,600 this autumn and beyond that in the New Year.

Sir Keir’s plan would last for six months, but on Monday morning he appeared to suggest that the freeze could remain in place for longer.

Labour said it would cost £29 billion for six months and Paul Johnson, the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, pointed out that if it was in place for a year it would cost roughly the same as the furlough scheme.

The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which was in place from March 2020 to September 2021, cost the Government approximately £70 billion.

Mr Johnson told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: "The Labour Party’s own analysis suggests that would cost £30 billion just for six months. Now that really is a very large amount of money.

"Unquestionably to achieve the same thing they would want to do that I’d have thought for at least a year so you’d be looking at £60 billion.

"You are looking at the cost of furlough if you remember that from Covid a couple of years ago so that is a very expensive scheme."

Labour has said the £29 billion cost of the six month freeze would be funded by extending the windfall tax on oil and gas giants and diverting some government spending. It added that £7.2 billion would come from national debt interest payment savings, resulting from lower inflation.

The price tag and funding of the policy faced further scrutiny on Monday as Sir Keir suggested Labour could keep the cap freeze in place for longer than six months.

Asked if the freeze would be retained if energy costs remained high, he told BBC Breakfast: "This plan that we have put forward this morning is a fully costed plan for the six months taking us through the autumn and into the spring of next year.

"Beyond that we will have to assess the situation, of course we will, according to the circumstances as they then are.

"But the question I think that every political leader needs to answer at the moment is, in relation to that massive hike, from a cap of £2,000 to £3,500 and then up again to £4,200 in January, which is going to make it a really difficult winter for millions of people, what are you going to do about it?

"And that is the question we are answering today.

"I accept that in the medium and long term there have got to be other measures which is why we have argued for some time that in addition to this package we need to insulate millions of homes that are leaking heat and energy all of the time. We said that a year ago now but the government has done nothing about it."

Sir Keir faced criticism last week for being absent from the cost of living debate as he was away on holiday.

However, he defended taking a break on Monday, as he said he was "not going to apologise for going on holiday with my wife and kids".

"I think it was the beginning of July that I said to my team, right, I want a fully costed, comprehensive plan and I want to see whether it is possible for us to freeze energy prices, but I need a fully costed plan," he said.

"We have been working on that for six or seven weeks so that is the first part of my answer.

"The second part of my answer is this. I have got a very important job as leader of the Labour Party, leader of the opposition, but I’ve also got another job that’s really important - and that is I’m a dad, and I’m not going to apologise for going on holiday with my wife and kids.

"It is the first time we have had a real holiday for about three years, so I have been working on this for the best part of two months, including actually when I was on holiday, so this work started a long time ago."

Labour’s proposed energy price cap freeze is far more generous than any single cost of living measure put forward by Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak as they battle it out in the Tory leadership race.

Sir Keir’s announcement has piled the pressure on the two contenders to set out in detail how they would help struggling families amid the worsening strain on household finances.