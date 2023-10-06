This is what Keir Starmer must do at the Labour Party Conference

Without the support of a government behind him, Sir Keir Starmer is more dependent on his rhetorical skills more than Rishi Sunak - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Europe

There have already been a number of significant milestones in Keir Starmer’s career as leader of the Labour Party.

The most significant event preceded Partygate and had, arguably, an even more profound, positive impact on his fortunes than the subsequent scandal that dispatched Boris Johnson not only from Downing Street but from the Commons itself. The 2021 controversy over the former cabinet minister Owen Paterson and his lobbying activities turbo-boosted Labour’s approval ratings far beyond the mediocre levels it had previously reached.

Certainly subsequent events, particularly Liz Truss’s “fiscal event” last summer, bolstered Labour’s already impressive lead. But it was Lobbygate and Johnson’s clumsy attempt to overturn the Standards Committee’s recommendation to suspend his friend that finally silenced Starmer’s many Labour critics who had complained that, in the face of a pandemic and Prime Minister Johnson, he was failing to set the heather alight when it came to national polls.

Now, after nearly two years of leads averaging 15 per cent and regularly reaching 20 per cent, the Labour leader is starting to face levels of scrutiny only reserved for those generally viewed as serious contenders for power.

Starmer has been lucky. Without the various misjudgments and bad behaviour by Johnson, his party might well still be languishing at or near the same polling level of the Conservatives, perhaps even suffering a polling deficit. But Partygate, then Truss and now a government beset by industrial strife and (previously) double digit inflation, not to mention the controversial decision to scrap HS2 north of Birmingham, has placed Starmer in the comfortable – and perilous – position of Prime Minister-to-be.

Many comparisons have been made with the most obvious and most recent example of a successful Labour opposition leader: Tony Blair. While the parallels are obvious, there are a number of significant differences from the dying years of John Major’s administration. And it is those differences that pose key questions for Starmer and his supporters.

For example, while Major was contending with similar challenges now faced by Rishi Sunak, notably splits on Europe and back bench demands for tax cuts, Starmer does not have the star quality possessed by Blair. Blair was Britain’s last political celebrity (before Johnson came along); voters and media alike swooned over him, suffusing him with a messianic quality that made him virtually unbeatable in a fair fight.

Even Starmer’s most devoted supporters would blush at drawing too close a comparison with the last Labour leader to win a general election. While Blair’s oratory was compelling and inspiring (and frequently challenging for defenders of traditional grammar), Starmer’s style is, to offer a polite interpretation, workmanlike. His speech to the Labour conference in 2021 took an hour and a half to deliver, not because it was brimming with ideas and policies, but because he nervously halted at the end of almost every sentence to allow his audience to give him a standing ovation. Which they did, many, many times.

Instead of the desired effect of framing Starmer as a great orator, the impression given was of a halting, insecure speaker, unsure of the reaction he would provoke. Like Sunak, Starmer has only been an MP since 2015: the choice of prime minister next year will be between two men, neither of whom will have yet served a decade in the Commons by the time polling day arrives. Without the support of a government behind him, Starmer is more dependent on his rhetorical skills more than Sunak. The question is whether the Labour leader has enough of those skills to convince the British public to take a chance on an administration led by him.

If Starmer’s rhetorical style is adequate rather than inspiring, what about that other, crucial element of an opposition’s offer to voters – policy?

The Labour leader has pursued two parallel strategies so far, both of which will soon run their course and will have to be replaced by new ones. The first is his willingness to change course, even perform U-turns, on policy that he previously supported and which he subsequently judged to be hampering the party’s progress. Internal critics complain that this is cynical, even dishonest, pointing at the 10 Corbyn-friendly pledges he offered to party members when he stood for election as leader in 2020 and which he then reneged on.

Cynical it may be, but it is a sure sign that here is a man in a hurry. Starmer knows he will get no more than a single chance at success; he will either lead his party to government at the next general election or he will retire, a failure, to the back benches. That those critics underestimated his determination to win at all costs is hardly Starmer’s fault.

If he does become prime minister next year, his victory will represent the biggest and swiftest recovery by any political party in British history. Even after the 1983 election, which delivered the party a similar humiliation to the one it suffered under Jeremy Corbyn in 2019, it took Labour another 14 years to get into government. Starmer understands the enormity of the task he has been given.

His other strategy is to ensure that policy doesn’t become a millstone around the party’s neck. While it is frustrating for political journalists as well as the business sector to have to guess what the detail of a Labour government’s programme will be, Starmer recognises that at this stage, further details will serve only as targets for ministers to aim at. Which is why, according to one back bencher, Starmer pledged not to reverse Sunak’s decision to scrap most of the planned HS2 network. “He could have promised to complete HS2 and that would have pleased a lot of people. But he would have known that that would have meant having to answer questions about how it was going to be funded under Labour, and why he wasn’t going to press ahead with the alternative rail schemes that Sunak announced at his conference.”

This über-cautious approach has got the party this far. But at some point, likely to be early in the new year, Labour will find the pressure to reveal more policy detail irresistible. In advance of the publication of the election manifesto, the different front bench teams will have their policy proposals scrutinised by the party’s Treasury team, led by shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves. Only when they pass her rigorous tests on fiscal responsibility will they be allowed to go forward into the public domain.

In the meantime it’s difficult to think of any opposition party that endured this long before revealing more of what it wanted to offer the country. In the run-up to the 1997 general election, Labour at least had its pledge card featuring five specific and costed policies that party activists were encouraged to carry, brandish and pass on to voters. Alongside this was Gordon Brown’s pledge to stick to the outgoing government’s own spending plans for the first two years of the next parliament. Compared to the party’s current approach, that is starting to look like irresponsible showmanship.

If Labour’s refusal to flesh out its policy offer is disdained by its opponents, Starmer will feel his policy is paying off. He does not see his job as complying with the demands of people he believes have wasted their shot in government. And if Starmer lacks star power and inspiring rhetorical gifts, that has not revealed itself as an impediment to Labour’s progress. Yet.

But in the search for milestones along Starmer’s short and, so far, impressive political journey, Rutherglen must deserve a spot. A 20 per cent swing towards the insurgent party is not unheard of in parliamentary by-elections, but for Labour to have secured such a victory in Scotland, where the party has hardly registered as a political force in the last decade, could turn out to be significant far beyond the borders of Scotland itself. Without a resurgence north of that border, Starmer’s task of winning a majority of Commons seats looked virtually impossible. After Rutherglen, the odds have surely shortened.

Assuming a general election in the latter half of next year, the Conservatives have their work cut out for them in finally exposing Starmer as a risk not worth taking. Parallels can be drawn here too: the party never did get a handle on Blair, its contradictory messages portraying him either as “Bambi” or as a demon-eyed “new danger” to the country.

Starmer may yet prove as difficult a target. Voters seem relaxed about his former support for Jeremy Corbyn, and Tory attacks along those lines will find themselves blunted by Starmer’s actions to prevent his predecessor from standing as a Labour candidate at the general election.

As Labour’s own conference kicks off in Liverpool, delegates may well wish for something more. But they’ll be happy with what they get.

