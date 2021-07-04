Keir Starmer’s ‘leadership’ won by-election in Batley and Spen, insists Labour ally

(Independent)

Keir Starmer deserves the credit for Labour’s by-election win in Batley and Spen, a shadow cabinet ally says – dismissing suggestions that a strong local candidate secured the win.

The popularity of Kim Leadbeater – the sister of the seat’s former murdered MP Jo Cox – has been seen as the crucial factor in fighting off the Tory challenge.

But Rachel Reeves, the shadow Chancellor, while heaping praise on Ms Leadbeater’s “inspiration”, added: “Under Keir’s leadership, we won in Batley and Spen.”

Amid the praise heaped on Ms Leadbeater’s determination and bravery – in a by-election stoked by “division and hatred” Ms Reeves said – she was asked if the “excellence of your candidate” had tipped the balance.

But the shadow Chancellor told Sky News: “Keir will take us into the next election and I believe that result, in the early hours of Friday morning, is the start of more victories for Labour.”

The comments came as Ms Reeves announced a new post-Brexit ‘Buy British’ policy, to “ensure we buy, make and sell more in Britain”.

The patriotic platform is designed to help Labour continue to halt the Conservative advance into the party’s strongholds in traditional manufacturing areas.

More public contracts would be awarded to British businesses, as opposed to handing them to overseas firms, although exactly how this would be achieved is unclear.

And there would be an emphasis on securing more high-skilled UK jobs for the future in the green, financial technology, digital media and film, and other industries.

