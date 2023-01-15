Keir Starmer Indicates He Will Ditch Leadership Pledge To Scrap Tuition Fees

Alexandra Rogers
·3 min read
Keir Starmer defended his decision to scrap some of the pledges he made during his leadership campaign, saying
Keir Starmer defended his decision to scrap some of the pledges he made during his leadership campaign, saying

Keir Starmer defended his decision to scrap some of the pledges he made during his leadership campaign, saying "a lot has changed".

Keir Starmer has indicated he will ditch his pledge to scrap tuition fees for university students in England.

The Labour leader did not rule out scrapping the key promise that he made during his campaign to replace Jeremy Corbyn at the party’s helm.

Starmer said the state of the economy meant there were “Labour things...we won’t be able to do” if the party won the next election.

The Labour leader made the admission in an interview with the BBC, in which he was asked about “junking promises” he made to Labour Party members three years ago.

Presenter Laura Kuenssberg asked: “When you as leader, you said you would end outsourcing in the NHS — that’s out.

“You said you would abolish the welfare payment Universal Credit — that’s out.

“One of our viewers wants to know: ‘If Keir Starmer has broken all of his pledges to the Labour Party, how can the country expect to trust a word he says?’”

Starmer replied: “When I was running for leader I made pledges that reflected my values.

“Since then, we’re now what three years on, a lot has changed.

“We’ve been through Covid, we are still going through an awful conflict in Ukraine, and the Tory government has done huge damage to our economy.”

Asked specifically about whether the promise to scrap tuition fees still stood, Starmer replied: “Well, look, I think the tuition fee system needs to be changed, I don’t think it’s working. I don’t think anybody would say it’s working.

“But looking at the damage that’s been done to the economy, Rachel Reeves and I have had to be very clear that we will only make commitments that we can afford the next general election.

“So we’ll need to look at that promise again.”

One of the main criticisms levelled at Starmer by some in his party is that he has dropped some of the pledges he made during his campaign to be Labour leader.

As well as ending outsourcing in the NHS and abolishing Universal Credit, Starmer has also been accused of rowing back on plans to nationalise key industries such as rail, energy and water.

On whether voters could trust him, Starmer told Kuenssberg she was wrong to “assume that the public will say that they prefer someone who dogmatically insists that whatever was the position before could never change even when the circumstances have changed”.

“The damage done to our economy is huge,” he added.

“We are going to inherit a weakened, damaged economy.

“We have to be prepared for that and that is why I have called for a decade of national renewal.

“We will not be able to do everything we need to do in the first five years of a Labour government.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Starmer was also asked whether he believed the UK economy would always be “smaller” outside of the EU.

There are some figures in the Labour Party — including London mayor Sadiq Khan — who want a “debate” on whether the UK should rejoin the European single market.

Asked whether the UK would “always be poorer” outside the single market, Starmer said: “No, so long as we improve upon the deal we’ve got, I don’t accept that.

“What people desperately want going into the election is to feel that there is light at the end of the tunnel, that things can get better.

“I would also add this. The economy has not grown significantly for 13 years – that has been an absolute failure of this government.

“So even before Brexit, we had a failure under this Tory government with our economy. I’m determined that we will fix that.”

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Parts of I-80 Remain Closed as Snowstorm Sweeps Through Sierra Nevada

    Parts of the I-80 highway in northern California were closed on Saturday, January 14, as a snowstorm swept through the Sierra Nevada mountains.The National Weather Service forecasted snowfall rates of 2-3 inches per hour possible for Saturday afternoon. Heavy snow with additional accumulations of 8 to 18 inches was expected for the Greater Lake Tahoe area, until 10 am on Tuesday.Footage by the Californian Department of Transport shows blowing snow and traffic on the I-80 at Donner Summit. The state police said the highway was closed on the westbound side at the Nevada Stateline and on the eastbound at Colfax. Credit: California Department of Transportation via Storyful

  • McCarthy is not a leader. Republicans don't trust each other. And it all benefits Democrats.

    One of the first rules of negotiation is to never negotiate with someone who doesn't have the authority to make a deal. That's Rep. Kevin McCarthy.

  • Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill

    Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So, if you've opened your electric bill...

  • 'Big Bang Theory' Star Kaley Cuoco Is Drawing Major Attention With The Riskiest V-Neck

    2023 Golden Globes nominee and 'Flight Attendant' actress Kaley Cuoco stunned when she walked the red carpet wearing a white deep v-neck jumpsuit.

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet confident as ever with contract situation up in the air

    Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Canada's Mirela Rahneva finishes 4th at skeleton event in Germany

    Canadian Mirela Rahneva will have to wait another week to try and crack the podium at Altenberg track. The Ottawa native finished fourth in the women's skeleton event on Friday at the German course, just missing out on a bronze medal. "I'm very happy to finish fourth when I think back to previous results here. I'm really proud of my first run being within the medals," Rahneva said n a press release. "I've had a fairly difficult time in Altenberg in past seasons. I'll even go as far as admitting

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • No. 1 seed Chiefs to see familiar route through postseason

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — No matter what route the Kansas City Chiefs take through the playoffs, it is sure to be a familiar one. That tends to happen when you've been near the top as long as they have been. In the divisional round, the Chiefs could face former Andy Reid assistants now leading the Jacksonville Jaguars (Doug Pederson) and Baltimore Ravens (John Harbaugh), an AFC West rival in the Los Angeles Chargers or longtime star Tyreek Hill with his new team, the Miami Dolphins. Get through th

  • Laine has 10th hat trick, Blue Jackets end road skid

    DETROIT (AP) — Patrik Laine had his 10th NHL hat trick and the Columbus Blue Jackets snapped a 10-game road losing streak, holding off the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday night. Laine, whose previous hat trick came Feb. 17 last season against Chicago, had gone scoreless in his last nine games. Vladislav Gavrikov also scored for the Blue Jackets, and Johnny Gaudreau and Jack Roslovic had two assists apiece. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves for his first victory since Dec. 11. Olli Maatta, Jake Wa

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year's Eve. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons were

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s

  • Leafs star centre Matthews ruled out for game against visiting Predators

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews was ruled out of Toronto's game against the Nashville Predators hours before Wednesday night's opening faceoff. Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed Matthews' status at the Leafs' skate on Wednesday morning, saying the centre's ailment is something that has "been bothering him for a while." The Leafs say Matthews is listed as "day to day" and he will be re-evaluated on Thursday. Matthews did not practise on Tuesday but he did participate in To