Keir Starmer Faces Left-Wing Backlash After Praising Margaret Thatcher

The UK's opposition leader, Keir Starmer attends the COP28, UN Climate Change Conference, held by UNFCCC in Dubai Exhibition Center, United Arab Emirates on December 1, 2023. COP28, running from November 29 to December 12 focuses on how particular nations managed realization of its climate goals. The Conference in Dubai focuses also on the most vulnerable communities and Loss and Damage Fund. (Photo by Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The UK's opposition leader, Keir Starmer attends the COP28, UN Climate Change Conference, held by UNFCCC in Dubai Exhibition Center, United Arab Emirates on December 1, 2023. COP28, running from November 29 to December 12 focuses on how particular nations managed realization of its climate goals. The Conference in Dubai focuses also on the most vulnerable communities and Loss and Damage Fund. (Photo by Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Keir Starmer is facing a left-wing backlash after he lavished praise on Margaret Thatcher as he attempts to persuade Tory voters to back Labour at the next election.

He said the former prime minister - a hate figure for many - had “sought to drag Britain out of its stupor by setting loose our natural entrepreneurialism” during her 11 years in office.

The Labour leader also said Thatcher, like ex-Labour PMs Tony Blair and Clement Attlee, had brought about “meaningful change” in the UK.

But his comments, in an article for the Sunday Telegraph, received fierce criticism from many of those on the left of British politics.

Andrew Fisher, a former senior adviser to Jeremy Corbyn when he was Labour leader said Thatcher had “set loose unemployment and inequality” in the country.

Writing in the Telegraph today, Keir Starmer says:



"Margaret Thatcher sought to drag Britain out of its stupor by setting loose our natural entrepreneurialism"



Avg GDP growth/year in the 1970s: 3.1%

Avg GDP growth/year in the 1980s: 2.7%



She set loose unemployment & inequality — Andrew Fisher (@FisherAndrew79) December 3, 2023

Labour-supporting Daily Mirror journalist Kevin Maguire said Thatcher had “turbo-charged inequality, created mass unemployment, flogged public assets on the cheap to her mates and tried to crush trade unions”.

Thinking of Keir Starmer’s praise for a Margaret Thatcher who turbo-charged inequality, created mass unemployment, flogged public assets on the cheap to her mates and tried to crush trades unions. pic.twitter.com/HcazPCgC1i — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) December 3, 2023

Elsewhere in his article, Starmer said he wanted to “extend the hand of friendship to you, no matter where you are or who you have voted for in the past” - a clear pitch to disaffected Tories.

Story continues

He said: “Across Britain there are people who feel disillusioned, frustrated, angry, worried. Many of them have always voted Conservative but feel that their party has left them. I understand that.

“I saw that with my own party and acted to fix it. But I also understand that many will still be uncertain about Labour. I ask them to take a look at us again.”

The Labour leader also accused the Conservatives of squandering “the possibilities of Brexit”.

Related...