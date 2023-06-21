Keir Starmer: ‘Clearly ridiculous’ for children to self-identify as cats

A spokesman for Sir Keir Starmer said: 'I think children should be told to identify as children' - Labour Party

Sir Keir Starmer has made clear that children who present themselves as cats “should be told to identify as children”, as he joined the growing row over self-identity.

The Labour leader believes “it is clearly ridiculous” for teachers to treat pupils as anything other than children, after The Telegraph highlighted cases of students identifying as horses, dinosaurs, and other animals in school.

It came as one of Britain’s leading head teachers warned that “adult authority is long gone” in many classrooms, as she said some schools have multiple children identifying as cats.

Katharine Birbalsingh drew attention to a school where a “cat” child is even allowed to lie down in lessons. She hit back at critics who had accused her of lying when she previously mentioned the issue.

“Now everyone can see that what I was saying was true,” she said.

Sir Keir’s comments are the most outspoken by any party leader over the issue since The Telegraph revealed that two children were reprimanded by a teacher for questioning a classmate’s cat identity.

His spokesman said: “It’s clearly ridiculous if you’re in a situation where children are not being recognised as children. I think it’s fairly obvious what the right approach should be in this case.”

Asked whether Sir Keir thought a child could identify as a cat, the spokesman said: “I think children should be told to identify as children.”

Asked if the teacher was out of line, the spokesman replied: “Yes.”

Gillian Keegan, the Education Secretary, has ordered an investigation into what happened at Rye College, in East Sussex, where a teacher was recorded telling pupils they should accept their classmate’s decision to identify as a cat.

The Telegraph has also disclosed that children are identifying as horses, dinosaurs and even a moon in British classrooms.

Ms Birbalsingh, sometimes referred to as Britain’s strictest head and who was chairman of the Social Mobility Commission until January, said that she knew “teachers who work and have worked in schools where there is more than one cat”.

She added: “I don’t ‘think’ this is happening. I know.”

The founder of the Michaela Community School, in Wembley Park, London, tweeted a message from one teacher who said there was a “cat” in their school who was allowed to lie down in lessons, which the teacher said was “complete madness”.

The teacher in question said other children in the class were being “failed by being allowed to watch this tolerated” and complained that “we have had a new set of gender guidelines which define nothing, take an ironic ‘do not harm approach’. It does harm to the whole community to leave people scared to question obvious unmet needs”.

The teacher ended the text message by saying: “How do you get the strength to call it out?”

Ms Birbalsingh said on Twitter that the reports had vindicated warnings she made in a speech last month that children were identifying as cats and that teachers were doing nothing about it because the children were now calling the shots in schools.

She posted a link to the speech, made at the National Conservatism Conference, in which she said that a “me, me, me culture” had been allowed to take root in schools.

She said in the speech: “We have been frogs in hot water for decades and now we are at boiling point.

“What is me, me, me culture? Well, do you know that some kids identify as furries … there are kids right now in some schools with tails and ears pinned to their heads and bottoms. This isn’t fancy dress, they identify as cats.

“Kids aren’t allowed to wear trainers to school but they are allowed to wear ears and tails because that’s their chosen identity. That’s how they feel they belong.

“Our nation’s culture is not only created in our schools but it is our children who are leading the development of that culture in our schools.

“Adult authority is long gone, so here I am raising the alarm.”

Social media users responded to Ms Birbalsingh by sharing other examples of children identifying as animals, including a girl who identifies as a wolf and “a whole group of furries” at another school.

