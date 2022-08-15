Keir Starmer calls for extra tax on oil and gas producers

Becky Morton - Business reporter, BBC News
·4 min read
Keir Starmer
Keir Starmer

Labour has called for an extension of the tax on oil and gas companies to fund a freeze in the energy price cap.

The cap - the maximum amount suppliers can charge for average use - is forecast to hit £3,582 in October and £4,266 in January.

Leader Sir Keir Starmer said if Labour's plan was adopted, the typical family would see savings of £1,000.

The government said it had pledged £37bn of support to help people through the winter.

Unveiling his party's £29bn plan to help with soaring energy costs, Sir Keir said Labour "wouldn't let people pay a penny more" on their winter fuel bills.

He said freezing the price cap at the current level of £1,971 a year for the typical household would bring inflation down by 4%.

Inflation - the rate at which prices rise - hit 9.4% in June, the highest level for more than 40 years. The Bank of England has warned it could peak at more than 13% in the next year.

The main reason for high inflation is soaring energy bills, driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, although households have also been hit by higher petrol, diesel and food costs.

If it was in power, Labour said it would pay for the plans through increased tax revenues from oil and gas producers.

In May, the government announced a one-off windfall tax on oil and gas company profits of 25%, which it expects would raise about £5bn in its first year.

But Labour said it would close an "absurd loophole", by backdating the start date to January and accounting for higher oil and gas prices, which it said would raise £8bn.

The party also said it would use the already-pledged £14bn of non-targeted funding to prevent bills from rising, rather than giving that money back in handouts later on.

It said keeping energy bills down would reduce the rate of inflation, leading to a cut in government debt interest payments of £7bn.

Sir Keir said his party would also reduce energy demand and lower bills in the longer term by insulating 19 million homes over the next decade.

The plans also include a pledge to secure the country's energy supply to protect against future shocks, including by doubling onshore and offshore wind capacity and increasing production of solar, tidal, hydrogen and nuclear power.

Sir Keir said the Conservatives had "failed to prepare and refused to invest", adding that "a national emergency... needs strong leadership and urgent action".

"Labour's fully-funded plan would fix the problems immediately and for the future - helping people get through the winter while providing the foundations for a stronger, more secure economy," he added.

Energy price cap graphic
Energy price cap graphic

It comes as the independent Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said the government would need to find £12bn simply to achieve what it was aiming to do with the £24bn package announced in May, due to soaring energy prices.

The think tank said that in May energy prices were expected to rise by 95% in 2022/23 but are now expected to rise by 141%.

A Treasury spokeswoman said the government had "continually taken action to help households by phasing in £37bn worth of support throughout the year".

This includes £400 off energy bills for all UK households and an additional £650 for eight million low-income households.

However, officials have made clear no decisions on additional support will be made until the new prime minister takes office.

Conservative leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have both outlined their own plans for how they would tackle the cost of living crisis if they become prime minister.

Mr Sunak has promised more money to help with energy bills and plans to scrap the 5% VAT rate on household energy.

Meanwhile, Ms Truss has promised several tax cuts, including on National Insurance contributions and green levies on energy bills.

Both are opposed to extending the windfall tax on oil and gas companies, with Ms Truss saying it sends the wrong message to international investors.

The idea of freezing the price cap is backed by the Liberal Democrats and the SNP.

The price cap is the maximum amount suppliers can charge customers in England, Scotland and Wales for each unit of energy.

It does not apply to businesses or in Northern Ireland, but households there have also seen bills rise.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Starmer reveals Labour's 'emergency' plan to tackle cost of living crisis

    Sir Keir Starmer has pledged that people will not "pay a penny more" on their winter energy bills as he prepares to unveil Labour's plan for easing the cost of living crisis. Ahead of a full reveal on Monday, the Labour leader says his party's £29bn energy plan will save the typical family £1,000 immediately, get energy costs under control for the future, and help tackle inflation. The price cap, which is the maximum that firms in England, Wales, and Scotland can charge an average customer for energy costs, should remain at £1,971.

  • Nursery closures: Parents left without childcare as providers shut

    A campaign group says it has been "inundated" with messages about nurseries going out of business suddenly.

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Dispute over athlete agreement has bobsled pilot without funding for four months

    Chris Spring is a four-time Olympian who's competed for Canada in bobsled for close to a decade. But for the past four months, he's received no federal funding due to a dispute over his athlete's agreement. "There are some provisions in the athlete agreement that I don't agree with. And so I don't want to sign an agreement that I don't agree with just to get paid," Spring said. Athletes are required to sign an agreement with their national sport organization (NSO) to receive federal funding. Eac

  • Divisional clash of Lions, Stampeders features quarterback intrigue

    CALGARY — Which quarterback will grab the spotlight is a prominent subplot of Saturday's divisional clash between the B.C. Lions and host Calgary Stampeders. The season's first meeting of B.C. (6-1) and Calgary (5-2) tussling for second place in the West Division is a fascinating pairing of a decorated Stampeders quarterback closing in on a milestone and a young Canadian Lions quarterback taking the league by storm this season. The division-leading Winnipeg Blue Bombers (9-1) dropped their first

  • Busta Move: Pablo Carreno Busta tops Hubert Hurkacz in National Bank Open final

    MONTREAL — Pablo Carreno Busta defied the odds all week at the National Bank Open. The unseeded Spaniard didn't let up in Sunday's final. He overcame a slow start for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland to win a Masters 1000 title for the first time in his career. "It's an amazing feeling," he said. "I worked very, very hard (throughout) my career to finally be here." Steady shotmaking and overall consistency were the difference in a final that turned early in the

  • Canadian Rory (Red King) MacDonald gets new opponent on eve of PFL semifinal

    Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald has a new opponent for Saturday's Professional Fighters League semifinal in the wake of Russian Magomed Umalatov's inability to get a visa to enter Britain. MacDonald (23-9-1) and Umalatov (12-0-0) were slated to meet in the main event of the PFL playoff card at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales, with the winner advancing to the final with the 170-pound title and a US$1-million payday on the line. But on Thursday, the PFL said Umalatov and fellow

  • Ruud Awakening: Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Norwegian at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — Felix Auger-Aliassime stood at the back of the IGA Stadium hardcourt with one hand on his hip and a look of astonishment on his face. Casper Ruud managed to get his racket on an overhead smash late in Friday's quarterfinal at the National Bank Open, the return floating over Auger-Aliassime's head and inside the baseline. Auger-Aliassime scrambled back but his shot found the net. Nothing was working for him on this day — not even the tennis equivalent of a slam dunk — in a 6-1, 6-2 rou