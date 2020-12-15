Keir Starmer calls on Boris Johnson to urgently review Covid-19 Christmas rules

Keir Starmer (AFP via Getty Images)

Sir Keir Starmer has piled further pressure on Boris Johnson today by demanding an “urgent review” of the Christmas coronavirus rules.

The Prime Minister is facing calls to scale back Christmas “bubbles” as scientists and senior politicians across the political spectrum call for a review.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove is set to discuss the Christmas rules with the leaders of the devolved administrations later today.

Labour leader Sir Keir is urging Mr Johnson to convene an emergency Cobra meeting in the next 24-hours to reconsider the current guidance.

In a letter to the PM, Sir Keir said: “It has become increasingly clear over recent days that the tier system you introduced two weeks ago has failed to control transmission of Covid-19.

"Sadly, it does now appear that the Government has - once again - lost control of infections, putting our economy and our NHS at grave risk in the new year.”

He adds: “I understand that people want to spend time with their families after this awful year, but the situation has clearly taken a turn for the worse since the decision about Christmas was taken. It serves no-one for politicians to ignore this fact."

Sir Keir said he would support the Government if ministers and scientists conclude that tougher restrictions will be needed to “save lives, protect the NHS and secure the economy from another national lockdown".

But he warned this was a “critical moment” for the country, adding: “Put simply, if you take the wrong decision now, the ramifications for our NHS and our economy in the new year could be severe.”

The policy currently allows a maximum of three households to get together between December 23 and 27.

Dear Prime Minister,

This will be a source of great anxiety for people across the country, who have made so many sacrifices to keep families, loved ones and communities safe. The fantastic work of scientists and others in developing a vaccine has been a tremendous achievement for our country and allowed us to all feel hopeful again. But we have been brought back down to earth with a thud as the grim possibility of an increasingly bleak winter comes into view.

It is my view that you should now convene COBRA in the next 24 hours to review whether the current relaxation is appropriate given the rising number of cases. If you conclude with Government scientists that we need to take tougher action to keep people safe over Christmas, then you will have my support.

Any further tightening of restrictions will obviously be deeply disappointing to many across the country. Many will have already started planning for Christmas and would have held on to the prospect of a happy day with family and loved ones to get us through these tough months. But the public do not want false reassurance, warm words or ducked challenges from their Prime Minister. They want leadership.

This is a critical moment for our country. The tiered system has not kept the virus under control and has left us with precious little headroom. Put simply, if you take the wrong decision now, the ramifications for our NHS and our economy in the new year could be severe.

Our country has already seen one of the worst excess death rates in Europe and the worst recession of any major economy. This was not inevitable, but a failure to take the tough decisions at the right time. The Government was too slow at the start of the pandemic and in September, when it was clear we needed a circuit break over half-term, you chose to ignore the scientific advice and delayed the inevitable until November.

I am urging you to not repeat that same mistake now. Your priority should be a safe Christmas, which allows a healthy and prosperous new year.

Yours sincerely

Keir Starmer

Leader of the Labour Party

It comes after former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt told the Evening Standard: “I think they will inevitably have to be kept under review given the new strain of the virus."

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan also suggested the Government must rethink the Christmas rules as cases soar in the capital.

An exclusive Ipsos MORI poll for the Standard also revealed that half the public think coronavirus rules over the Christmas period are not strict enough.

And a clear majority of over-65s – the most at-risk age group – think allowing three families to bubble together in homes for five days is too great a relaxation.

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove will discuss Christmas covid rules with the leaders of the devolved administrations later on Tuesday Getty

Meanwhile, two UK medical journals have united in an editorial to call for Christmas Covid rules to be reversed.

The British Medical Journal and the Health Service Journal called on the Government to “reverse its rash decision to allow household mixing and instead extend the tiers over the five day Christmas period”.

They added: “This joint editorial is only the second in the more than 100 year histories of The BMJ and the Health Service Journal. We are publishing it because we believe the government is about to blunder into another major error that will cost many lives."

Government minister Stephen Barclay has told families to do the “minimum possible” over the festive period.

In response to suggestions that Christmas arrangements could be restricted to three days or two households, Downing Street said the measures were being kept under "constant review".

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: “We have set out the guidance for the Christmas bubbling arrangements. But... we obviously keep all advice under constant review.”