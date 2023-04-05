Keir Starmer backs rewriting equality law to ban trans people from same-sex spaces

Keir starmer rishi sunak - Getty

Sir Keir Starmer welcomes moves to rewrite equality law to ban trans people from same-sex spaces, his spokesman has said as he attempts to draw a line under his party's divisions on the issue.

The Labour leader has “no quibble” with Rishi Sunak’s suggestion that the Equality Act could be changed to make clear that sex discrimination refers to biological sex – not the gender a person identifies with.

Such a move would allow venues to prevent trans people from entering women’s toilets or changing rooms, or from competing in women’s sports events.

A spokesman for Sir Keir said: “Clarification is a good thing. We’ll look at what’s brought forward.”

Labour is divided on trans issues, with some supporting moves to make it easier to change gender and others – most notably Rosie Duffield, the Canterbury MP – warning of the threat to women’s rights.

At the weekend, Sir Keir said trans rights could not override women’s rights, and added that if Labour wins the next election there will be no “rolling back” of women’s rights.

He also distanced himself from a previous promise to introduce “self-declaration” for trans people, similar to the law which was disastrously passed in Scotland.

'Fear of rolling back'

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Sir Keir said: “I think there is a fear that somehow there could be the rolling back of some of the things that have been won.

“There are still many battles that need to go ahead for women and I don't think we should roll anything back.”

The Labour leader also said 99.9 per cent of women "of course haven't got a penis" after he was asked about his stance on whether a person with a penis can be a woman.

However, in a sign that the party is still split on the issue, Nadia Whittome, the Left-wing Labour MP, tweeted: "This proposal is an attack on the limited rights and protections that trans people currently have.

"It’s another chapter in the vile culture war against trans people - a small minority already facing a huge amount of discrimination. We must stand with them and resist this."

Story continues

On Wednesday, Mr Sunak said biological sex must be taken into account if women's rights are to be protected.

The Prime Minister was asked whether he would change the legal definition of a person's sex and whether that would mean fewer rights for trans people.

Speaking during a visit to a factory in Peterborough, Mr Sunak replied: "The first thing to say is that we should have enormous compassion and understanding for anybody who is thinking about their gender and identity.

"But alongside that, it's important that we also protect and support and ensure women's rights. And I fundamentally believe that biological sex is important in that regard.

"That's why the Secretary of State asked the independent advisory board for advice on this matter, they've responded and we will consider that advice in the normal way as we always do in these matters."

Rishi Sunak - Stefan Rousseau/PA

It emerged on Tuesday that the Prime Minister is set to rewrite the Equality Act to make it easier to bar trans people from female sports and single-sex spaces.

It came after the Equality and Human Rights Commission recommended that changing “sex” to “biological sex” in the Equality Act would “bring legal clarity” to eight topics, including sports, and single-sex areas.

A source close to Mr Sunak said he remained committed to his leadership election pledge to ensure the facts of biology are written into the Act.

During last year’s Tory leadership campaign, Mr Sunak said: “I think biology is critically important as we think about some of the very practical functions, like toilets or sports”.

The source close to the Prime Minister said he had asked Kemi Badenoch, the equalities minister, to take this work forward.

“The Prime Minister remains committed to his campaign pledge,” the source said. “This is a sensitive and complicated issue but the Secretary of State is taking that work forward and he supports her in doing so.”

Labour supports safe spaces

Steve Reed, the shadow justice secretary, told Times Radio that Labour supported safe spaces for biological women.

"I do believe that safe spaces for women like a women's refuge for instance, there are very good reasons why that should be for biological women," he said.

"I don't think the debate is as polarised as people sometimes imagine. Of course, we need to protect women from those who might seek to abuse them and where that means biological women, yes, it must mean biological women primarily.”

He added: "The legislation as we currently have it, equality legislation is unclear. It's ambiguous as to what is meant by sex, as to whether that would be a biological sex or not. And I think it's absolutely right, that this needs to be clarified.”

Steve Barclay, the Health Secretary, has told the NHS watchdog that women must be "properly represented", after the Telegraph revealed its drive to become more gender-neutral.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) has rolled out a style guide stating that, while sex should be used “if talking about biology”, non-gendered language can be used elsewhere.

The guide tells internal staff that they should use phrases including "this guideline is for pregnant women and pregnant people", and to avoid saying "men" when discussing prostate cancer.

Following the Telegraph's story, the Health Secretary has asked Nice's chief executive, Dr Sam Roberts, "to review their style guide in the light of this guidance".

A source close to Mr Barclay said: "The Health Secretary has reminded Nice of the Government’s guidance that women must be properly represented in communications from the NHS and other health organisations.

"He takes this stuff very seriously and doesn't want to see women or men, for that matter, scrubbed out of communications."