Do Kein Hing International Berhad's (KLSE:KEINHIN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Kein Hing International Berhad (KLSE:KEINHIN). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Kein Hing International Berhad's Improving Profits

In the last three years Kein Hing International Berhad's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Impressively, Kein Hing International Berhad's EPS catapulted from RM0.13 to RM0.23, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 86%. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Kein Hing International Berhad maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 26% to RM339m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Kein Hing International Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM149m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Kein Hing International Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So those who are interested in Kein Hing International Berhad will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. In fact, they own 72% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. Intuition will tell you this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. With that sort of holding, insiders have about RM107m riding on the stock, at current prices. That's nothing to sneeze at!

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Kein Hing International Berhad with market caps under RM884m is about RM485k.

Kein Hing International Berhad's CEO only received compensation totalling RM85k in the year to April 2022. This could be considered a token amount, and indicates that the company does not need to use payment to motivate the CEO - that is often a good sign. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Kein Hing International Berhad To Your Watchlist?

Kein Hing International Berhad's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. The sweetener is that insiders have a mountain of stock, and the CEO remuneration is quite reasonable. The drastic earnings growth indicates the business is going from strength to strength. Hopefully a trend that continues well into the future. Kein Hing International Berhad certainly ticks a few boxes, so we think it's probably well worth further consideration. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Kein Hing International Berhad (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

