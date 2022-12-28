Kegs Market is Projected to Reach US$ 1.5 Bn by 2033, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The U.S. kegs market is projected to lead with the market valuation predicted at US$ 325.7 Mn by 2033. The estimated CAGR is 5.2%, a steady increase from the CAGR of 4% observed in the historical period. Large network of suppliers and ample number of keg-based firms in the country is propelling market growth.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The kegs market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period, according to FMI’s analysis. The industry's estimated value is predicted to increase from US$ 939 Mn in 2023 to US$ 1.5 Bn by 2033.

The kegs market is expected to rise over the forecast period owing to heightened awareness regarding environmental conservation and sustainability. This has led many keg-based companies to introduce sustainable kegs. Such kegs are safe for the environment as they do not undergo environment-harming processes during their maintenance or production. Stainless steel is the prime example of popular high-quality, eco-friendly kegs available in the market.

Request a sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6666

Going forward, the market is shifting towards automation to cut down inefficiencies in the market. With the help of smart keg tracking sensors, the manufacturing facilities of kegs are able to manage costs and key systems efficiently. The technology-powered automation in kegs industry improves transportation and storage of carbonated and non-carbonated, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and other beverages.

In the years to come, the kegs market is predicted to be stimulated by the introduction of new technology to and improve keg palatability. Furthermore, the launch of rubber steel kegs for greater ergonomic handling of alcoholic beverages is anticipated to strengthen market growth in the future.

Key Takeaways from the Kegs Industry:

  • The United States kegs market is projected to attain market value of US$ 325.7 Mn by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% in the coming years. Increasing automation in the industry, thanks to technologies like smart sensors, APIs, software, and cloud databases, is propelling market growth in the country.

  • China market is estimated to grow at the fastest growth rate of 6% CAGR, to arrive at US$ 167.7 Mn by 2033. The growing application of kegs in beverages and pharmaceutical sectors is leading the market expansion.

  • The United Kingdom kegs market is expected to achieve a market valuation of US$ 81.5 Mn by 2033 end, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% in the coming years. Increasing efforts by the keg manufacturers to release new products with breakthrough technology and authorized by formal regulatory bodies.

  • The market is observing increasing preference for kegs having a capacity of 20L to 40L. Large breweries, bars, and restaurants are making use of kegs with this much capacity to preserve beverages, alcoholic or non-alcoholic. The ever-increasing growth of beverage sector is predicted to keep up the demand for kegs.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-6666

New Developments Shaping up the Kegs Market:

  • In June 2022, Ara Partners ("Ara") unveiled that it has acquired Petainer Ltd., a global producer of sustainable beverage packaging solutions based in the UK. Ara collaborated with Next Wave Partners LLP affiliates and Petainer Management to make this acquisition.

  • In May 2022, BLEFA got together with other major companies dealing in keg supply chain to introduce new Steel Keg Association (SKA) to provide the advantages of steel kegs to beverage companies and breweries, as well as restaurants and bars.

  • In May 2021, Lumiere Technologies turned into a new Indian partner of BLEFA. The company is based in Bangalore, and is a subsidiary of the SpectraA Group. The latter is a famous company in the Indian brewery industry as it offers breweries with one-stop platform for all solutions. Likewise, the firm offers a comprehensive solution to soft drink plants, food & beverage establishments, distilleries, and other businesses.

  • In January 2020, Blefa Kegs and American Keg revealed technological investment and considerable equity by Blefa in the future growth of American Keg. With this agreement, American Keg is forecast to witness robust growth in employment and production over time.

Given Below are the Kegs Market Segments
Capacity:

  • Upto 20 L

  • 20 L to 40 L

  • 40 L to 60 L

  • Above 60 L

  • Material:

  • Plastic

  • Tin

  • Stainless Steel

End Use:

  • Alcoholic Beverages

  • Beer

  • Wine

  • Spirits

  • Cider

  • Non-Alcoholic Beverages

  • Soft-Drinks

  • RTD Beverages

  • Juices

  • Others

  • Cooking Oil

  • Chemicals

  • Others

Buy Now @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/6666

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

Complete TOC With Report Preview @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/kegs-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Packaging

Plastic Kegs Market Forecast: According to a recent study, it is projected that the plastic kegs market will witness a stable growth rate in the forecast period. Rising consumption of beverages such as beer is one of the prime factors that is leading to the growth in demand for plastic kegs in the global market.

Airless Pumps Market Demand: The airless pump market will register positive growth, with the overall valuation estimate to reach US$ 230 Mn in 2021. Future Market Insights (FMI) projects airless pump sales to increase at 5.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Drink Cans Market Outlook: Total volume is forecast to reach 524 Bn Units by the end of 2021. In terms of volume, sales of drink cans are projected to increase at 8% CAGR over the forecast period.

Barricade Tape Market Value: The overall barricade tape market is expected to reach US$ 1.67 Bn by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2021 and 2031. FMI also has projected the competition to accelerate with top 5 providers holding 15-20% of barricade tape market in 2021.

Intelligent Packaging Market Type: The intelligent packaging market revenue totaled US$ 17.8 Bn in 2020, according to Future Market Insights. The overall market is expected to reach US$ 46.7 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 9.0% for 2021-31.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Latest Stories

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Want to run outdoors this winter? Here are some tips from a Canadian Olympic marathoner

    Olympic runner Reid Coolsaet of Hamilton has taken big strides in the marathon world, and wants to pass on tips to other runners planning to add some exercise to their winter workouts. Coolsaet started Bayfront Endurance on Facebook in 2020, and co-manages the running group with Krista Duchene and Anthony Romaniw. Members log dozens of kilometres for fun every Tuesday evening. In 2011, Coolsaet ran the second fastest marathon by a Canadian at the time, finishing third in the Toronto Waterfront M

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • AP sources: Cubs, LHP Drew Smyly agree to 2-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Drew Smyly is staying with the Chicago Cubs, agreeing to a $19 million, two-year contract. Two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the contract was pending a successful physical. Smyly has an opt out after the 2023 season. The left-hander will make $8 million next year and $8.5 million in 2024. There is a $10 million mutual option for 2025 with a $2.5 million buyout. The 33-year-old Smyly went

  • Haliburton hits winning 3, scores 43 as Pacers beat Heat

    MIAMI (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with a career-high 43 points, helping the Indiana Pacers to a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton's winning shot with just over four seconds left was his team-record 10th 3-pointer of the game. He was coming off a 33-point game in a win at Boston on Wednesday. Against the Heat he shot 14 for 20 from the field and 10 for 16 from long distance. Haliburton also earned a bit of redemption by over

  • Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes' 2-1 shootout win over Kings

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona's second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona's Clayton

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • Miscues, missed chances cost Raiders in loss to Steelers

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — No miracle ending this time. Just more of the same for the Las Vegas Raiders. Essentially gifted a victory by New England last Sunday on one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in NFL history, the Raiders couldn't keep the momentum going in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night that all but eliminated them from the playoffs. Las Vegas led for more than 50 minutes but yielded down the stretch against the emotionally-charged Steelers (7-8), letting Pitt

  • A record NBA outburst: 5 games of 43 or more on the same day

    The NBA went into Christmas with a night like none other. For the first time in NBA history, five players scored at least 43 points on the same day. It happened Friday, with Dallas’ Luka Doncic leading the way with 50 points against Houston. The others: Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid scored 44 against the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a career-high 44 against New Orleans, New York’s RJ Barrett had 44 against Chicago and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton scored a career-

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • Horvat leads Canucks to 5-2 road win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — Bo Horvat had two goals and two assists and J.T. Miller had a pair of goals as the Vancouver Canucks headed into the Christmas holiday break on a high note with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night. Ilya Mikheyev also scored for the Canucks (15-15-3) who have won two in a row. Derek Ryan and Connor McDavid responded with goals for the Oilers (18-15-2) who have lost four of their last five. The Oilers opened the scoring midway through the first period when Warren Foeg

  • Rams, Bucs, Packers earn wins on same day in upside-down NFC

    Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers led comeback wins and the Los Angeles Rams dominated Russell Wilson and the Broncos. It was a triumphant Christmas for the Buccaneers, Packers and Rams as many figured it would be when the schedule was released in May. The NFC’s top three preseason Super Bowl favorites were expected to be jockeying for playoff positioning Sunday. Instead, the Rams (5-10) are trying to avoid the most losses by a defending Super Bowl champion. The Packers (7-8) need help just to make th

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin

  • Cook rushes for career-high 99 yards for surging Bills

    CHICAGO (AP) — James Cook has come a long way since training camp. All the way to helping the Buffalo Bills roll to a big road win on a frigid Saturday in December. Cook rushed for a career-high 99 yards and scored his third NFL touchdown during Buffalo's 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears. Cook and Devin Singletary led the way as the Bills gained a season-high 254 yards rushing while clinching the AFC East title. The 23-year-old Cook, the younger brother of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalv

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24

  • Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si

  • Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 start

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett's dismissal. Firing Hackett with two games left in a lost season allows Penner to begin his search for a replacement immediately. The Broncos scheduled a news conference for Tuesday, when they're expect

  • Bengals win seventh straight but still seek consistency

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow succinctly summarized the wild inconsistency displayed by the Bengals offense on Saturday. “First half was about as good as it gets,” the Cincinnati quarterback said. “And then after that, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot over and over and over again.” Burrow couldn't seem to miss in the opening half against the New England Patriots, throwing for 284 yards and three touchdowns in running up a 22-0 halftime lead. Just as the Bengals radio broadcasters wondered ou