Keesha Sharp To Direct Episodes Of ‘Our Kind Of People’, ‘Charmed’ & ‘Superman & Lois’

Keesha Sharp is expanding her directing resume. The former Lethal Weapon star has been tapped to direct three episodes across three television series. She’ll return to Fox this season to direct an episode of 20th TV-produced freshman drama series Our Kind of People, from writer/executive producer Karin Gist and executive producer Lee Daniels. She’s also been tapped to direct an episode on the upcoming fourth season of CW/CBS Studios’ Charmed reboot, as well as an episode on season 2 of CW/WBTV’s superhero drama Superman & Lois.

Sharp got her start directing on the set of Fox’s Lethal Weapon on which played the female lead role of Trish Murtaugh for all three seasons.

As an actress, Sharp starred in and received an NAACP Image Award nomination for her work on the hit series Girlfriends. She has also appeared on FX’s American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson and The Good Fight. Her previous directing credits include CW’s Black Lightning and TBS’ The Last OG. She is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Vault Entertainment.

Our Kind Of People, inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s book, takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful Black elite have come to play for more than 50 years. The series follows strong-willed single mom Angela Vaughn (Yaya DaCosta) as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of Black women. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her mother’s past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up this community forever.

Our Kind Of People, which also stars Morris Chestnut and Joe Morton, premieres September 21 on Fox.

Based on the original series, Charmed is from CBS Television Studios in association with Propagate Content, with executive producers Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro, Stuart Gillard, Jeffrey Lieber, Jennie Snyder Urman, Ben Silverman, Brad Silberling and Howard Owens.

Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is developed by Greg Berlanti & Todd Helbing, who executive produce with Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns and David Madden. Superman & Lois is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

