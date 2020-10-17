Keerthy Suresh Birthday Special: She Loves Ethnic Ensembles and There's No One Who Nails Them As Well As Her (View Pics)

National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh celebrates her birthday today and we can't stop gushing about her sartorial affair. Keerthy's a delight when it comes to her fashion department and her simplicity often woos us over. While her soul is down-to-earth, her style statements are equally endearing and effortless to describe. She loves her traditional ensembles like no one else and has a certain penchant for those traditional six yards. On days when Keerthy isn't winning your hearts with her acting talent, she's busy influencing it with her sartorial attempts. Saani Kaayidham: Director Selvaraghavan to Make Acting Debut Alongside Keerthy Suresh In the Action Drama; First Look Out Now! (View Pic).

Also Read | Keerthy Suresh Birthday: Here’s Looking At Some Amazing Insta Pics Of Annaatthe Actress!

Keerthy's Instagram account is flooded with her traditional style file. She's an epitome of grace and her modesty is hard to match. We love her outfit choices and her #ootds and #ootns often find a place in our best-dressed list. Keerthy's humble approach with her wardrobe is a reason why we admire it so much. Her choices are stunning, modish and fuss-free at the same time. She's a girl-next-door whom you fall in love with over and over again. As the Penguin actress gets ready to celebrate her special day, we take a look at some of her most ravishing fashion appearances. COVID-19 Effect: Penguin Actress Keerthy Suresh Decides to Take a Pay Cut, Will Slash her Remuneration by 20 - 30%.

Keep scrolling...

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal Reveals She Was Once Rejected From Miss India For THIS Reason

Miss India... Literally





Stunning is the Word





Vision in White





Red Hot!





Drop Dead Gorgeous





Charming and Cute





Cool Blue





Keerthy Suresh's future lineup looks damn promising. She has Nagesh Kukunoor's Good Luck Sakhi, Saani Kaayidham and Miss India already in the pipeline. Besides this, she's also collaborating with Rajinikanth for Annaatthe, with Nithiin for Rang De and with Mahesh Babu for Sarkaru Vaari Paata. While she's enjoying the most successful phase in her career so far, we hope her graph only goes north in the coming years.

Happy Birthday, Keerthy Suresh! Have a great one.