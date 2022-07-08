‘It keeps getting bigger and better’: Georgia Hall thrilled to be part of rise in women’s golf

Jack Rathborn
·2 min read
In this article:
  Georgia Hall
    Golfer (1996-)
(USA TODAY Sports)
(USA TODAY Sports)

Georgia Hall is thrilled to be part of the meteoric rise of women’s golf and insists power and distance are now crucial to competing in the majors.

Hall, the 2018 Women’s British Open champion, is currently ranked 28th in the world and keen to contend once more in the majors amid a sharp rise in competition.

The 26-year-old finished in a tie for 21st at last month’s Women’s PGA Championship, which caught the eye after doubling prize money to $9 million.

And Hall is looking forward to even more growth in the game at The Evian Championship before the AIG Women’s British Open at Muirfield from 4 August.

“It’s fantastic, doubling prize funds, it’s unheard of, it keeps getting bigger and better. It’s a great time for women’s golf,” Hall, an ambassador for the R&A on its Claret Jug Tour ahead of the 150th Open, told the Independent.

“It’s good to be in the middle, I’m quite young and part of it. To play in the biggest events in the world and compete against the best.

“The standard of women’s golf has improved so much over the last three years, people can see our talent and how good we are as players from all over the world.

“The AIG Women’s Open, everybody can see us in person, it’s fantastic, they don’t get to do it a lot, Muirfield is very special. They’ve done a fantastic job to get us to play there.”

Six of the last eight major winners currently inside the top LPGA Tour’s top 25 in average driving distance, including Minjee Lee (24th), Jennifer Kupcho (24th), Nelly Korda (14th), Yuka Saso (5th) and Patty Tavatanakit (13th).

Hall possesses enough distance to compete with the best, currently ranked 44th on the LPGA Tour with an average distance of 263.5 yards, and believes there will be even more emphasis on the physical side of the game moving forward.

“Women’s golf has improved so much over the past few years and it’s only getting better. The majors continue to showcase our talents,” Hall adds.

“Power is coming into it now, five or six years ago players who didn’t hit it far could win majors, but I don’t think that is happening anymore.

“Courses are getting longer, you need to come in with more spin and higher approach shots into pins to make birdies.

“You do that with power and hitting more distance. That’ll keep happening in the next few years.”

Georgia Hall is supporting The 150th Open Championship Claret Jug Tour, in partnership with HSBC UK. The tour has visited schools, golf clubs, city centres, HSBC branches across the UK/IRE and will finish at St Andrews ahead of The 150th Open in July.

